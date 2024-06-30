Brian Ortega will not fight again this year

blaseblase
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Feb 28, 2023
- Messages
- 8,447
- Reaction score
- 16,424
He may have fooled some of you into thinking he might start to be active. But in his heart he's a once a year type of fighter.
Being smart would be choosing another career.... not pulling a half ass middle ground where he still takes a ton of damage and makes no money. The guy is 33 now ffs in a division where speed/reflexes matter even more than usual... shit or get off the potHe shouldn’t get shit for being inactive, he had 3 fights that he took an insane amount of damage in, he was smart to take time off each time.