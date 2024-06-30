  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Brian Ortega will not fight again this year

I look forward to the inevitable thread that shows a sherdogger spotting him working a menial job in 10 years. A professional fighter has 4 fights in the last 6 years in his late 20s/early 30s... guy is going run out of money in a hurry. Him, Gustaffson, Rockhold, and Yair Rodriguez will all be cautionary tales in the future
 
He shouldn’t get shit for being inactive, he had 3 fights that he took an insane amount of damage in, he was smart to take time off each time.
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
Being smart would be choosing another career.... not pulling a half ass middle ground where he still takes a ton of damage and makes no money. The guy is 33 now ffs in a division where speed/reflexes matter even more than usual... shit or get off the pot
 
4 fights in the last 6 years is nuts and the wildest part is he didn't leave the top 5 of the rankings that whole time lol
 
