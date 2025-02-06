BoxerMaurits
As hinted by the Polish Lightweight-contender:
I came here to say this, he's been fighting for a long ass time. Unlike many fighters Ortega has a back up plan teaching, he doesn't need to take anymore damage.Ortega should retire.
It's a pretty safe fight too. Gamrot isn't exactly known for taking anyone's head off. I'd say he needs to go rekindle his relationship with Halle Berry . LolLets hope he goes out with a glorious victory
Ortega might as well be kin to Darren Elkins.Especially since most of the time, even when he wins, it's after getting his ass kicked previously. Too tough for his own good.
It's a pretty safe fight too. Gamrot isn't exactly known for taking anyone's head off. I'd say he needs to go rekindle his relationship with Halle Berry . Lol