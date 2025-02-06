  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rumored Brian Ortega vs Mateusz Gamrot in the works

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    8
Blanqa Blanqua said:
Lets hope he goes out with a glorious victory
It's a pretty safe fight too. Gamrot isn't exactly known for taking anyone's head off. I'd say he needs to go rekindle his relationship with Halle Berry . Lol
 
Last edited:
Poirierfan said:
I came here to say this, he's been fighting for a long ass time. Unlike many fighters Ortega has a back up plan teaching, he doesn't need to take anymore damage.
Especially since most of the time, even when he wins, it's after getting his ass kicked previously. Too tough for his own good. <WhatItIs>
 
Poirierfan said:
It's a pretty safe fight too. Gamrot isn't exactly known for taking anyone's head off. I'd say he needs to go rekindle his relationship with Halle Berry . Lol
15523915997084.jpg


yessir
 
