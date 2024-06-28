Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here
I'm fine with it based on timeline except that it's announced so close to the fight. If there was going to be a struggle making weight for Ortega, just make it at 155 to begin with and don't force Lopes to suffer by beginning his weight cut/calorie restriction/water cut. Seems like a fishy move if both fighters didn't have alot of notice.