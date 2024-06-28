  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes moved to a lightweight bout

Brian looked like shit at the press conference. Clearly too tough of a weightcut.

This fight came together two weeks ago so I'm glad they moved it up and its still intact.

Plus lets not act like both these dudes won't be above 170 lbs anyways on fight night.
 
Just updated the main post with Helwani's update, Ortega is the one who requested the change of weight class.
 
I'm fine with it based on timeline except that it's announced so close to the fight. If there was going to be a struggle making weight for Ortega, just make it at 155 to begin with and don't force Lopes to suffer by beginning his weight cut/calorie restriction/water cut. Seems like a fishy move if both fighters didn't have alot of notice.
 
