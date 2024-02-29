Mulroney served as prime minister from 1984 to 1993​

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney has died. He was 84.His daughter Caroline Mulroney shared the news Thursday afternoon on social media."On behalf of my mother and our family, it is with great sadness we announce the passing of my father, The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister. He died peacefully, surrounded by family," she said on X, formerly Twitter.