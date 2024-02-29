International Brian Mulroney, former prime minister, dead at 84

Was he a great leader?

  • Total voters
    4
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,051
Reaction score
40,095


Mulroney served as prime minister from 1984 to 1993​


Former prime minister Brian Mulroney has died. He was 84.

His daughter Caroline Mulroney shared the news Thursday afternoon on social media.

"On behalf of my mother and our family, it is with great sadness we announce the passing of my father, The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister. He died peacefully, surrounded by family," she said on X, formerly Twitter.

BMul.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: N13
Started out great...but was then corrupted by power and influence. Followed the politician's handbook to a fucking tee.

GST...I mean RIP.
 
Don't remember him at all and I have a good memory.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,777
Messages
55,166,523
Members
174,651
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top