https://www.theguardian.com/busines...left-hulls-fishing-industry-facing-extinction





https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-oxfordshire-57638103





https://www.theguardian.com/busines...by-relaxing-brexit-immigration-rules-says-cbi



The UK’s biggest business lobby group has called on the government to relax post-Brexit immigration rules to help companies struggling with staff shortages to hire more workers from overseas.



Would you look at that - brits don't want to be paid shit wages to pick strawberries, bartend and do other low income jobs that mostly eastern european immigrants did.



My wife is Scottish. I met, dated, and married her when I lived in Scotland. Kilts and all. Her parents and brother still live in Dunblane.I can tell you with certainty it is, in fact, a shit show. The bad news is no matter what they do, no matter how much they reduce their post Brexit immigration rules, it willa shit show. And I will explain why.The freedom of movement by EU citizens is a benefit that can't be overstated. Even now, afterwards, peoples fixation on 'immigrants and immigration' renders them utterly incapable of grasping the scope and scale of their fuck-up.When someone in Finland wants to go and work in Germany, they just pack up their bags and go. It's like someone in the US going to a different city or state. In other words,The term immigrant only applies when someone goes through the immigration process when coming from a. That is what the UK signed up for when it turned it's back on the EU.Why go through a tedious immigration process to work somewhere you can't stay indefinitely, and can only stay if your working, when you can just roll up to dozens of places just as close or closer, with the same opportunities, and you can stay as long you like, job or not?And that's only half the problem. Why would a company in Germany go through the tedious process of hiring a qualified UK candidate for a really good job, when there are plenty of qualified candidates in 27 other countries that it won't cost them an extra penny, hour, or human resource to hire?At that is just thelimitations. The product and service limitations are a completely separate conversation.