Economy Brexit aftermath (spoiler:

Musicians complaining (lead singer from Iron Maiden who btw now lives in France, oh the hypocrisy) about brexit:




Farmers complaining about brexit:






Fishermen complaining about brexit:

https://www.theguardian.com/busines...left-hulls-fishing-industry-facing-extinction


Restaurants complaining about brexit:

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-oxfordshire-57638103


And best of all, now business are asking for less strict immigration laws LMAO:

https://www.theguardian.com/busines...by-relaxing-brexit-immigration-rules-says-cbi

The UK’s biggest business lobby group has called on the government to relax post-Brexit immigration rules to help companies struggling with staff shortages to hire more workers from overseas.

Would you look at that - brits don't want to be paid shit wages to pick strawberries, bartend and do other low income jobs that mostly eastern european immigrants did.

Is there anyone in Britain happy with brexit? What a shitshow.
 
Those that are, won't be for much longer, for sure.

The one thing I will say, is I'm thankful that during covid we were out of the EU because our vaccine drive would be 12months behind what it is now and we'd be in lockdown still in 2 years time. Other than that, Brexit sucks and will suck even harder soon.
 
EU is not in lockdown anymore - don't know why you think Britain would be for the next 2 years if it remained in EU

2021w24_COVID19_EU_EEA_Subnational_Combined_traffic_0.png
 
Because we've got way more covid than everyone else, and we'd have had far, far, far less vaccines jabbed into the arms of our citizens which is essentially the only reason we are currently not in a hard lockdown - vaccination numbers.
 
My wife is Scottish. I met, dated, and married her when I lived in Scotland. Kilts and all. Her parents and brother still live in Dunblane.

I can tell you with certainty it is, in fact, a shit show. The bad news is no matter what they do, no matter how much they reduce their post Brexit immigration rules, it will remain a shit show. And I will explain why.

The freedom of movement by EU citizens is a benefit that can't be overstated. Even now, afterwards, peoples fixation on 'immigrants and immigration' renders them utterly incapable of grasping the scope and scale of their fuck-up.

When someone in Finland wants to go and work in Germany, they just pack up their bags and go. It's like someone in the US going to a different city or state. In other words, they are not am immigrant. The term immigrant only applies when someone goes through the immigration process when coming from a Non-EU nation. That is what the UK signed up for when it turned it's back on the EU.

Why go through a tedious immigration process to work somewhere you can't stay indefinitely, and can only stay if your working, when you can just roll up to dozens of places just as close or closer, with the same opportunities, and you can stay as long you like, job or not?

And that's only half the problem. Why would a company in Germany go through the tedious process of hiring a qualified UK candidate for a really good job, when there are plenty of qualified candidates in 27 other countries that it won't cost them an extra penny, hour, or human resource to hire?

At that is just the people limitations. The product and service limitations are a completely separate conversation.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Brexit was completely stupid and people were sold an absolute crock of shit.
Agreed. The folly of it has been largely obscured by COVID. But when they come out on the other end of that, they are going to be so much worse off than the rest of the EU. They can't go back with their tail between their legs so quickly, so I foresee a couple decades of pain for the UK.

When they ask to come back in 20-30 years, they won't be allowed back until they move to the Euro.
 
The_Renaissance said:
Those that are, won't be for much longer, for sure.

The one thing I will say, is I'm thankful that during covid we were out of the EU because our vaccine drive would be 12months behind what it is now and we'd be in lockdown still in 2 years time. Other than that, Brexit sucks and will suck even harder soon.
Except you were still in the transition period up until Jan 2021 and the head of the NHS said its vaccine drive in 2020 was done while part of the EU and under it's rules. If anything Brexit has made it worse because Bojo wouldn't stop flights from India because he was trying to get a trade deal with them.
 
Food shortages are being spoken about by big figures in the retail sector and they expect these shortages to happen within the next few months.

Mainly to do with red tape caused by Brexit.
 
Brexit is amazing.

UK gains their sovereignty back and gets to decide what happens inside their own borders.

Imagine being ok with a bunch of globalist elites telling you what you can and can't do inside your own borders.

As if.

I'm so happy Hungary and Poland have told the EU to shove their immigration quotas where the sun doesn't shine.
 
the eu is a real piece of shit when it comes to fishing. from the crap with britain and their absurd nonsense with the indian ocean...
 
shankmcgank said:
Brexit is amazing.

UK gains their sovereignty back and gets to decide what happens inside their own borders.

Imagine being ok with a bunch of globalist elites telling you what you can and can't do inside your own borders.

As if.

I'm so happy Hungary and Poland have told the EU to shove their immigration quotas where the sun doesn't shine.
Another one without a clue about the situation.
 
Teen Wolf said:
You haven't got a clue and this post shows it.
yeah, they're not trying to bogart 1/3 of the fishing in the indian ocean and fuck over the countries that actually touch it.

it's not like it's caused a crisis to the tuna populations that collapsed.

it's not like fishing was one of the eu's top bullshit bully points with brexit, or anything.

oh, wait.


edit:

https://news.mongabay.com/2021/06/n...ous-plan-to-save-indian-ocean-yellowfin-tuna/

https://www.theguardian.com/environ...eocolonial-plundering-of-tuna-in-indian-ocean

...but i don't have a clue, amirite?
 
rob mafia said:
yeah, they're not trying to bogart 1/3 of the fishing in the indian ocean and fuck over the countries that actually touch it.

it's not like it's caused a crisis to the tuna populations that collapsed.

it's not like fishing was one of the eu's top bullshit bully points with brexit, or anything.

oh, wait.


edit:

https://news.mongabay.com/2021/06/n...ous-plan-to-save-indian-ocean-yellowfin-tuna/

https://www.theguardian.com/environ...eocolonial-plundering-of-tuna-in-indian-ocean

...but i don't have a clue, amirite?
Yep, you've no fucking clue.



 
