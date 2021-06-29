Fanu
Musicians complaining (lead singer from Iron Maiden who btw now lives in France, oh the hypocrisy) about brexit:
Farmers complaining about brexit:
Fishermen complaining about brexit:
https://www.theguardian.com/busines...left-hulls-fishing-industry-facing-extinction
Restaurants complaining about brexit:
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-oxfordshire-57638103
And best of all, now business are asking for less strict immigration laws LMAO:
https://www.theguardian.com/busines...by-relaxing-brexit-immigration-rules-says-cbi
The UK’s biggest business lobby group has called on the government to relax post-Brexit immigration rules to help companies struggling with staff shortages to hire more workers from overseas.
Would you look at that - brits don't want to be paid shit wages to pick strawberries, bartend and do other low income jobs that mostly eastern european immigrants did.
Is there anyone in Britain happy with brexit? What a shitshow.
