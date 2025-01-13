  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Brett Okamoto interviews Khabib, on coaching

Sucks that Khabib wanted to spend time with his family but he's showing he's part of the team leaving the family to fulfill his coaching obligations. It'll be interesting to see how long he decides to keep coaching, but as his kids get older it might become easier if they decide to join him on his travels.
 
They've got a good thing going. Khabib knows he isn't 29-0 without his brathas.
 
