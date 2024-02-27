Social Brendan Schaub nearly killed himself in a rollover crash in his Ram TRX while trying to drift (video)

For non-car guy Sherdoggers, this is the variant of the Dodge Ram pickup that has the Hellcat engine. Schaub also had a tune on his apparently because 700 horsepower stock wasn't enough.






 
You know, I’m going to just go ahead and say I’m pretty disappointed in his recklessness here. A couple of years ago Schaub was telling the story of pulling some child out of a car wreck and keeping the child occupied and oblivious to the fact that the mother was in the car and dead. He tells the story like he’s some kind of hero, and gets all choked up and shit about how tragic it was, and yet here he is fucking around and finding out.

Idiot.
 
Well, good he’s ok for the sake of his family and what not. Was this recent? Didn’t he flip another car two weeks ago or something? The hell is his problem?
 
he flipped it while there were multiple professional cameras, including drones watching?

Not saying it was staged, but people have done dumber things for views.
 
Well, good he's ok for the sake of his family and what not. Was this recent? Didn't he flip another car two weeks ago or something? The hell is his problem?
This is the wreck that he was talking about before.

He just released the video today.
 
i like him
fuck
hope youll get over your trauma b
 
Damn even the car had enough of his schtick
 
That attempt lasted as long as his comedy career…
 
For non-car guy Sherdoggers, this is the variant of the Dodge Ram pickup that has the Hellcat engine. Schaub also had a tune on his apparently because 700 horsepower stock wasn't enough.






You can't kill whats already dead. Brendan Schaub has been a soulless zombie for over a decade now

b2.gif
 
