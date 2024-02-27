Well, good he’s ok for the sake of his family and what not. Was this recent? Didn’t he flip another car two weeks ago or something? The hell is his problem?
No, it was a wicked truck that got severely crunched - from driver error.Is the trugg ok tho?
Looks to me like he was just not up to handling the truck in beast mode.Not saying it was staged, but people have done dumber things for views.
For non-car guy Sherdoggers, this is the variant of the Dodge Ram pickup that has the Hellcat engine. Schaub also had a tune on his apparently because 700 horsepower stock wasn't enough.