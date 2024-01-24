News Brendan Schaub joins Gamebread Bareknuckle MMA commentary team

Yo my fams,,,, big up Masvidal for hooking up Schaub on the mic, making mans rly focus on the combatants. Some next level thinking,,,, got the mandem deciding quick if they're aboot to mute it or not. Most certainly a fresh move, ahlie??? 🔇🤫🙉
 
Burden Swarb will be perfect for this
Just as long as he doesn't ask any ladies to walg him to his trugg
 
I wonder how long it will last?
I don’t think he has a genuine following either most of his followers have been bought and then there’s the haters
 
Trabaho said:
Retired
Top ranked
Semi famous
English speaker
Willing

Active fighters aren't waiting to be commentators on Gamebred fc

Plua Brandon got a large following. Thanks to Rogan.
Click to expand...
His followers are all bought. This has been widely documented and proven. He also is a mushmouthed guy who fucks up fighters names, simple words, turn of phrases, and he gets all of his mma takes (and plenty of his jokes) from other people.
 
Wonder if he could have talked Frank Mir into it, Frank vows to fix MMA after seeing Tim Sylvia Slap Fighting. Wonder what he thinks of Bare Knuckle MMA?

UFC legend Frank Mir vows to 'fix' MMA after watching former rival slap fighting

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir was sad to see one of his old rivals slap fighting ten years after walking away from mixed martial arts. Tim Sylvia, who is also an ex-UFC heavyweight titl…
talksport.com talksport.com
 
DoctorTaco said:
His followers are all bought. This has been widely documented and proven. He also is a mushmouthed guy who fucks up fighters names, simple words, turn of phrases, and he gets all of his mma takes (and plenty of his jokes) from other people.
Click to expand...

Ok you're better. Go apply for his jobs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

David Street
News Jorge Masvidal's Gambred Bareknuckle MMA November 10th
Replies
2
Views
689
Ace70 V2
Ace70 V2

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,251
Messages
54,989,113
Members
174,539
Latest member
ARG0T

Share this page

Back
Top