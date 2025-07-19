  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Brendan Schaub Gets in Dana’s A**

Substance Abuse said:
You could only pay me to click play on a video with that idiot in it.
I know he gets shitted on a lot but he has a lot of valid points. Dana is catering too much to the clowns and casuals and making it more about entertainment than competition. That makes more money sure, but there needs to be a balance.
 
LeBron said:
Schaub is an idiot. Hunter Campbell and Mark Shapiro are making the big decisions with Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby doing the leg work. Dana is the figurehead. Don't listen to this fucking clown.
 
Schuab get's on my nerves & talks about some stupid shit most of the time, but he has a point here.

What's the point of people talking about irrelevant stuff more than what's actually going on? Ppl wanna obsess over Conor & Jon Jones when they are irrelevant & not even active fighters in the UFC anymore. This isn't TMZ. Let's talk about matchups that are really going down. Let's talk about potential fights that are actually possible. I'm tired of the gossip girl shit & ppl obsessing over Conor who is a shell of himself & Jon Jones who will probably never fight again. The more we entertain the BS the more it'll keep popping up. Dana used to be strictly about business but now a days he's about the BS.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Schaub has surpassed idiocracy. Most people that take anything that Schaub says as "valid" is probably an idiot too. None of Schaub's points are original, he literally repeats what others say. He's the stupidest guy I've ever heard try to speak, period.
 
Last edited:
Poirierfan said:
Schaub has surpassed idiocracy. Anyone who finds anything Schaub says as "valid" is an idiot too. None of Schaub's points are original, he literally repeats what others say. He's the stupidest guy I've ever heard speak, ever.
But people like you monetized him and I just watch the show!
 
He is right. He should have been this "truthful" when he was at his peak. He is now doing this now when his ratings are down.

A little late on the integrity platform.
 
