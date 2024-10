If one of your best friends became unrecognizable due to the side effects of cte, I'm sure a bunch of y'all, except the Jones dickriders would be emotional about it. Now add in someone talking shit to you on a public platform saying you're a pussy for being emotional about it.



Y'all can hate on Shaub all you want, but Nate is wack for that. Nate is going to be slurring his words hard in the next 5-10 years. He already is.