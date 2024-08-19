Brendan Schaub eating crow on DDP vs Adesanya

I couldnt find this anywere so if its already posted, sorry
Schaub, continuing to roll out with the great comedy
Then there was the time he kept talking over Ngannou in that HotBoxing podcast with Tyson. You could visibly see Ngannou breathing real deep.The day Schaub mocked Tyson in front of him and Mike contemplated going back to prison was when I realized how truly stupid this guy is. Not because I think at that age Schaub cant defend himself against Tyson but he truly didnt understand he was poking a bear and was about to cause drama. I bring that random example up to say Schaub has foot in mouth disease
^^^This!Schaub is such a fucking twerp.
I used to quite like the guy but....nope no longer.
When he's hanging out with his buddy Rogan, he is insufferable.