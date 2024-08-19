Brendan Schaub eating crow on DDP vs Adesanya

I don't understand how people are so confident when it comes to predicting things in the future and especially for 2 years. I get guessing like as a fun thought experiment, but to say "mark my words" and being so adamant is just setting yourself for an impossible task.
 
The day Schaub mocked Tyson in front of him and Mike contemplated going back to prison was when I realized how truly stupid this guy is. Not because I think at that age Schaub cant defend himself against Tyson but he truly didnt understand he was poking a bear and was about to cause drama. I bring that random example up to say Schaub has foot in mouth disease
 
I couldnt find this anywere so if its already posted, sorry


Schaub, continuing to roll out with the great comedy

Just your run of mill CTE damage for Schaub
It’s a challenge to think of someone less interesting and entertaining that’s had more time running their mouth in front of a live microphone than this guy
 
Then there was the time he kept talking over Ngannou in that HotBoxing podcast with Tyson. You could visibly see Ngannou breathing real deep.
 
Brendan Schaub is unintelligent, time has shown that and there is a lot of evidence for it. He lucked out be befriended Rogan who gave him at chance at a career post fighting and still is managing to mess it up.
 
Schaub is such a fucking twerp.

I used to quite like the guy but....nope no longer.
When he's hanging out with his buddy Rogan, he is insufferable.
 
Schaub is such a fucking twerp.

I used to quite like the guy but....nope no longer.
When he's hanging out with his buddy Rogan, he is insufferable.
^^^This!
Maybe CTE? It´s common that it takes a while you see the symptoms..... he took some rough beatings.
 
He never said things like that when Izzy fought against Sean because he knows Sean would come after him. Everyone was talking shit to DDP, so i'm glad he is giving back the receipts to all lol
 
