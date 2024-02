Time to lay out some unpleasant facts again. Aldo has an 0-4 record vs the other 3 FW champs, getting knocked out 3 times and 30-27d the other time. He was only aged 29-32 when this all happened.



Better yet, and this stat triggered some people yesterday, Aldo's common opponent (that he won against) record vs Conor/Max/Volk is 0-7.



So not only could Aldo never beat any other FW champ, but nobody he ever beat could ever beat them either.



He only has one more championship fight win than Volk in the UFC. Volk will equal it with a win over Topuria (Aldo will have an extra interim). Volk is undefeated at FW. Volk's record against other FW champs is 4-0.



If you seriously rank Aldo as the GOAT above the man who 30-27d him in his home country knowing he was also destroyed by Max and Conor, then you have no credibility.