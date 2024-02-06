svmr_db
Arguably Allen’s biggest test to date, he believes there’s a lot on the line.
“I feel it’s based on my performance. I think if I go out there and finish him and make it look easy, I think I drop my name in the hat for a title shot,” Allen told MMA Junkie Radio. “But worst case scenario, a true No. 1 contender fight is after that. I really think it just comes down to me. It’s really up to me.
“I think overall, I think this is my fight to lose. I think I’m better in every single place the fight can go. The guy is definitely tough. He can sure take a beating, but I’ve shown I can give one. I really don’t put any emphasis on any of it. I just need to go out there and be me and see where the cards fall.”