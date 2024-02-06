I only watched one Allen fight and gauge him as super average. I'd be suprised if he ever gets a TS. It would have to be a dry divison. Also Marvin had 26 fights and managed to t(ko) 2 people. Thus far Marvin only lost to the elite.



But if he beats Marvin, he couldn't be further then 2 wins away. Just based in streak. And the step up opponents after that.



I guess Marvin should be able to win this. Though I think that Canonier fight was bad for his longevity. I'm not sold on Marvin either. I don't think he ever gets another ts.



So I guess DDP vs Izzy 300. Somewhen soon Khamzat. Then we still got Strickland and the Whitaker Costa winner. Allen is not leap froging any of those. Unless he gets lucky after a Vetori win he gets a big name match up that he wins.