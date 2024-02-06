Media Brendan Allen: Win over Vettori could "get me a title shot" or #1 contender fight

Arguably Allen’s biggest test to date, he believes there’s a lot on the line.

“I feel it’s based on my performance. I think if I go out there and finish him and make it look easy, I think I drop my name in the hat for a title shot,” Allen told MMA Junkie Radio. “But worst case scenario, a true No. 1 contender fight is after that. I really think it just comes down to me. It’s really up to me.

“I think overall, I think this is my fight to lose. I think I’m better in every single place the fight can go. The guy is definitely tough. He can sure take a beating, but I’ve shown I can give one. I really don’t put any emphasis on any of it. I just need to go out there and be me and see where the cards fall.”
VinceArch said:
Vettori is tough though. Brendan better hope he can find that submission because Vettori has never been finished and is good at getting decision wins.
Unless Allen is basically just a top 15 straggler he won’t have to finish marvin. It doesn’t take knocking him out to beat marvin
 
It would be Marvin's 4th L in his last 5 or 6 so not title-shot earning. It should get him a #1 contender fight but it won't. Izzy, Cannonier, Khamzat, Strickland, & the Rob/Costa winner are also looking for a title shot/#1 contender fight, with better cases or much more star-power.

And with the champ willing to sit out until UFC Africa(2025?) I don't think the division will move fast enough for Ol Brendan Allen Belcher to get a #1 contender fight anytime soon, unfortunately.
 
Better to talk up your opponents position than the opposite. Believing that Marvin is your eliminator fight sets you up for disappointment though.
 
It absolutely should put him into eliminator range in a field of people who hardly deserve that. Getting a 7 fight win streak capped off with the current #5 (with 2 other ranked wins on it) should have him probably the closest argument to a title shot. I think he should need 1 more, since this one is already quite a jump up for him, but it certainly puts him above the bunch of other names in that sphere who need at least 1 more: Izzy, Sean, winner of Bobby-Costa, Khamzat..

The only person who might have a better argument is Cannonier. And who knows where shit's going to be by mid-summer when Allen could actually fight again
 
This dude got stopped by Strickland and Action man. Vettori is also from the same gym as them.
 
NoSmilez said:
This dude got stopped by Strickland and Action man. Vettori is also from the same gym as them.
Vettori has pillow hands though so I think it's pretty unlikely he knocks out Allen lol. Allen looks like he's leveled up a bit on this win streak he's on, I think he gets it done here.
 
svmr_db said:
Vettori has pillow hands though so I think it's pretty unlikely he knocks out Allen lol. Allen looks like he's leveled up a bit on this win streak he's on, I think he gets it done here.
Lol how dare you!!! Vettori is Bangkok ready!
 
Man, Allen vs Khamzat is a match that I've been dreaming about for a while.
I think it makes all sense in the world, stylistic and ranking wise.
Allen has a fantastic ground game, and it would force Khamzat to stay standing.
The last guy who did it was Burns, but Y'know, he's a former LW probably the smallest guy at WW, and Allen is a true MW (I think burns standing is better, but I'm curious to see how borz will deal with it.)
For me the winner of Allen vs Khamzat is perfect for a #1 contender figth, maybe against adesanya, cannonier or Strickland.
 
I only watched one Allen fight and gauge him as super average. I'd be suprised if he ever gets a TS. It would have to be a dry divison. Also Marvin had 26 fights and managed to t(ko) 2 people. Thus far Marvin only lost to the elite.

But if he beats Marvin, he couldn't be further then 2 wins away. Just based in streak. And the step up opponents after that.

I guess Marvin should be able to win this. Though I think that Canonier fight was bad for his longevity. I'm not sold on Marvin either. I don't think he ever gets another ts.

So I guess DDP vs Izzy 300. Somewhen soon Khamzat. Then we still got Strickland and the Whitaker Costa winner. Allen is not leap froging any of those. Unless he gets lucky after a Vetori win he gets a big name match up that he wins.
 
PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA said:
So its a shame taking a loss from the latest champ? (Who lost by a very controversial split decision)
Where did I imply it was shameful? He lost to two guys from the same gym. It’s obvious the gym has experience game planning for him.
 
NoSmilez said:
Where did I imply it was shameful? He lost to two guys from the same gym. It’s obvious the gym has experience game planning for him.
Don't know, the way you talk seems like losing to Strickland disqualifies him to dispute for the #1 contender.
But if that's not what you want say, my bad.
 
Doubtful.

A win over #5 Marvin definitely would justify a #1 contender fight afterward, but the DDP-Strickland-Izzy logjam makes it unlikely. And with Whittaker and Cannonier still lurking at the top, I suspect Brendan Allen is 3 wins away from a title shot. If he beats Marvin, he should call out the Whittaker-Costa winner. After, a #1 contender fight might be available.
 
