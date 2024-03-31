Rewatch Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig | FULL FIGHT |

I think Curtis rematch is good fight for both men at this point. Brendan gets a chance to move past that loss and Curtis gets chance to actually fight Imavov with a win instead of trying to bait him to a brawl at ringside like:
This Curtis fights interesting for Allen.

I know Chris Curtis is limited and not as well rounded being a boxing specialist but despite his clear increase in power and more potent subs Allen hasn’t really had to show us if he’s added the tools necessary to deal with a striker like Strickland, Izzy, DDP or Whittaker who are masters at range. Having more power isn’t the answer to beat Curtis so Allen will need to show he can dominate in range and in the clinch like Hermanson did to win and if he can do that against Curtis he is a legit title contender.
 
Poirierfan said:
Brendan is in my top five favorites. Besides his lack of defense (getting better), he's pretty dang good everywhere, especially on the ground.
I love how offensive and attack minded his top game is.

Reminds me of prime Chael Sonnen, Sean Sherk or how I think Ricardo Arona might have looked in the UFC with the ability to utilize elbow strikes.

Paul Craig is no schmuck on the ground and Brendan tore right thru him.
 
subtlySteve said:
Poirierfan said:
Brendan is in my top 5 favorites. Besides his lack of defense (getting better), he's pretty dang good everywhere, especially on the ground.
As long as they're doing damage and attempting and defending submissions, these face-offs between 2 high level grapplers are the most tense UFC fights to me.

Ya'll have any idea what Allen said to Craig at 10:58?
 
And I was just watching Craig finish Jamahal Hill in the first round, first by breaking his arm, then TKO'ing him with strikes to the head...
 
Yeah man, watching Allen dominate a guy like Craig on the ground?? - respect.


I admit it, I was surprised watching that fight go down the way it did.
 
Allen Curtis 2 is a rematch I can really get behind. The Xtreme Couture boys had his number years ago, but Allen has gotten better and Curtis is getting older. With that said, Curtis still has statuesque TDD and solid boxing work, with nice body shots. Let's see how Allen's stand-game has evolved. Him getting KO'd by Curtis will definitely be a huge setback if it happens lol
 
