I know Chris Curtis is limited and not as well rounded being a boxing specialist but despite his clear increase in power and more potent subs Allen hasn’t really had to show us if he’s added the tools necessary to deal with a striker like Strickland, Izzy, DDP or Whittaker who are masters at range. Having more power isn’t the answer to beat Curtis so Allen will need to show he can dominate in range and in the clinch like Hermanson did to win and if he can do that against Curtis he is a legit title contender.