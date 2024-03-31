subtlySteve
Magical Motherfucker
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 27, 2021
- Messages
- 1,260
- Reaction score
- 4,091
He's looked like a beast in his last couple of fights, dudes killing it.Hadn't seen that.
Thanks for sharing.
Brendan Allen looking like a fucking beast in that fight.
I love how offensive and attack minded his top game is.Brendan is in my top five favorites. Besides his lack of defense (getting better), he's pretty dang good everywhere, especially on the ground.
He looked like a monster vs Gastelum too if I remember correctly.He's looked like a beast in his last couple of fights, dudes killing it.
Brendan is in my top 5 favorites. Besides his lack of defense (getting better), he's pretty dang good everywhere, especially on the ground.