They tried a year ago. Vettori pulled out of it though.Finally!!! Why wasn't this made a year ago?
Its actually a rematch.Damn, interesting fight. Haven’t thought of this matchup before.
By getting outstruck, most likely. Allen's not elite by any stretch, but Vettori's always been a fairly unexceptional generalist of a fighter. He came back from his long injury lay-off and Cannonier-induced beatdown looking even flatter than I remember. I know Roman's improved with time, but you shouldn't really be getting 49-46'd by the dude on the feet like that.Not sure how Marvin would lose this one
Good matchup, I'm going with Vettori. I mean yes Vettori declined a bit from his title shot days and lost to Dolidze, but Dolidze is honestly quite good. I think Brendan Allen's win against Chris Curtis was a robbery, and I think Chris Curtis is a pain in the rear and was rooting against him, so you know it was a robbery if I'm siding with him