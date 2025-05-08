News Brendan Allen vs Marvin Vettori set for UFC 318 on July 19th

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    32
Finally Brendan Allen gets a break from tough matchmaking. He should handle downsizing vettori at this point.

Allen is still relevant at the top of middleweight but it’s so stacked he is unlikely to go on another deep run again imo
 
Ohhh yesss!!!! This should have happened much sooner, I hope they still hate each other
 
1e0fbee549a2ebb58428f633a0dbcde0.gif


Allen by a very boring decision
 
Muay Thai #1 said:
Not sure how Marvin would lose this one
Click to expand...
By getting outstruck, most likely. Allen's not elite by any stretch, but Vettori's always been a fairly unexceptional generalist of a fighter. He came back from his long injury lay-off and Cannonier-induced beatdown looking even flatter than I remember. I know Roman's improved with time, but you shouldn't really be getting 49-46'd by the dude on the feet like that.

I can see paths to victory for Marvin especially if he comes back looking like the Italian Orc of old, but based on both guys' recent performances I like Allen. I think a three-round fight favors him even more than their original match-up which was going to be a headliner.
 
Good matchup, I'm going with Vettori. I mean yes Vettori declined a bit from his title shot days and lost to Dolidze, but Dolidze is honestly quite good. I think Brendan Allen's win against Chris Curtis was a robbery, and I think Chris Curtis is a pain in the rear and was rooting against him, so you know it was a robbery if I'm siding with him
 
gentel said:
Good matchup, I'm going with Vettori. I mean yes Vettori declined a bit from his title shot days and lost to Dolidze, but Dolidze is honestly quite good. I think Brendan Allen's win against Chris Curtis was a robbery, and I think Chris Curtis is a pain in the rear and was rooting against him, so you know it was a robbery if I'm siding with him
Click to expand...

LOL no it wasn't. Close fight? Sure. Robbery? No chance.

14 media outlets scored the fight.

49-46 Allen--1
48-47 Allen--10
48-47 Curtis--3
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,131
Messages
57,268,052
Members
175,612
Latest member
SFRSVDF

Share this page

Back
Top