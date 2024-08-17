Media Brendan Allen Knocks Down Vettori In Massive Brawl @ PFL TODAY - Dana Reacts

saved-by-the-bell-dumb.gif
 
I just glossed over the title and thought it said they agreed to a legit fight. I was gonna pick Allen. Lol
 
He didn't KO Vettori, you can see Vettori still being pulled away at the end of the clip. Solid right cross tho
 
Vettori wasn't KO'd though. You can literally see his block head at the very end going after Allen and being held back.
 
They are both complete ass hats haha . Nice One twos from Allen though he dove into that ha.
 
Not a huge Vettori fan, but out of respect for his legendary chin, gotta be fair - sounded like he got smacked, but you can see he didn't get knocked out, knocked down, or even knocked into the roulette table lol
 
and peeps were sayin Brendan "All In" Allen didn't have hands.

<bringit>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Vettori: I don't agree with Sean's style in the gym, have dispute with Allen, Izzy can't hang after break
2
Replies
38
Views
2K
rjmbrd
rjmbrd

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,232
Messages
56,039,136
Members
175,045
Latest member
Semir

Share this page

Back
Top