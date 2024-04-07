Brendan Allen is special

First time in the history of MMA we have seen a fighter who has

A level striking
A level jiujitsu
A level wrestling

that's like 5 finishes in a row for Brendan Allen. Technically a decision, but he destroyed Curtis leg w the leg lock. Curtis couldn't even hobble out of the premises, They had to wheel chair him out, when they were wheeling him out, Curtis had his hand over his face, maybe to hide the fact he was crying? Absolutely brutal fight!!!!!!!

UFC needs to give this guy title fight ASAP!!!!!
 
