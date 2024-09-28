Media Brendan Allen accuses French commission of corruption, problems with blood testing

huh. I wonder if it's true.
 
Typical french guy stuff!
They get offended when being late to the dinner they barely invited you to!
Then they get offended again when you do not want to go to a whorehouse!
During my travels I have learned that being offended is a frenchman's greatest joy in life!
They probably applied it to MMA too!
 
Not surprised. I hope Allen wins if this is true.
 
The French are responsible for the degradation of western culture so this makes sense.
 
Going to wait for more info on this. I find it hard to believe that they would do that openly. Plus, fighters say things all the time. But, if it is true, thats shitty to do to some fighters and not others.
 
I can agree with this

Why do you say this?
 
I remember when Paulo Costa was blood tested after weigh-ins. Dana White was pissed and claimed it would never happen again :rolleyes:
 
Just fucking fight, who cares if a french man wanted to see you pee? Be flattered.
 
How would he know that no French fighter had to do it? Is he out there following every French guy and looking in every French guy's locker room?
 
