And miss out on more checks ? Good luck with mma fighters, pay is shit as it isHe's right, Fuck that place. Fighters should refuse to fight there.
I can agree with thisTypical french guy stuff!
They get offended when being late to the dinner they barely invited you to!
Then they get offended again when you do not want to go to a whorehouse!
During my travels I have learned that being offended is a frenchman's greatest joy in life!
They probably applied it to MMA too!
Why do you say this?The French are responsible for the degradation of western culture so this makes sense.
I'm mostly just being hyperbolic and silly but I do seriously have a distaste for 18th century France and French intellectuals.I can agree with this
Why do you say this?
haha that's AOK bro.I'm mostly just being hyperbolic and silly but I do seriously have a distaste for 18th century France and French intellectuals.