Law BREAKING: Trump orders all federal DEI employees to be put on paid leave.

Mr Holmes said:
What?
I cannot imagine how this could possibly be implemented without severely crippling the operating power of these organizations. Not to mention having to continue paying these individuals to not work for an unknown amount of time is a horrendous waste of money. Just a bullshit EO that's gonna get overturned.
 
Mr Holmes said:
What?
Will certainly challenged on Constitutional grounds. You can't discriminate based on race, national origin, etc.

I don't think trump can argue firing for DEI cuts it. They'll almost certainly get a stay until SCOTUS can take it up. I can't see even a conservative court contorting enough to make this lawful.

If Trump really want's to attack "DEI," he should just stick with attacking programs/organizations within the control of the Executive.
 
