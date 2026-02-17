News BREAKING: Ronda Rousey returning to fight against Gina Carano on Netflix, May 16th.

tasticles said:
Im pretty sure Ginas camp can teach her to block a couple hip tosses and will beat Ronda to a pulp.
Gina is exactly the type of fighter Ronda made her career off murking though.

And it has been SEVENTEEN fucking years since the last time you saw anything from her relevant to this.

I'd be shocked if either do much of anything at this point but Ronda was an Olympian so she prob at least still has decent judo.
 
Nah, I don’t see her stopping Ronda’s takedown. Ronda had a lot more than hip tosses for takedowns. Gina has size/weight on her but nothing else imo, I don’t think she’s much of a danger to Ronda anywhere. Not even standing.
 
