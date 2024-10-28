BREAKING: reporter NINA DRAMA fired by UFC / Dana White? - Update: I GOT PLAYED (it fake)

Blanqa Blanqua
Sherdog God Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 27,369
- Reaction score
- 29,304
Have not vetted.
This is heart breaking if true.
First he fumbles Francis, now Nina.
UPDATE:
See below I GOT PLAYED. I FEEL LIKE A SIMP.
Last edited:
Inappropriate as in she did something naughty or the reason she got the boot was inappropriate?some of her content is fun. wonder why she got the boot. probably something inappropriate.
Did not want to fuck Dana, and that's a no-no.Inappropriate as in she did something naughty or the reason she got the boot was inappropriate?
I think that's why he blacklisted Couture, actually.Did not want to fuck Dana, and that's a no-no.
Fuck sorry broban TS just for being a retard and buying into such a poorly doctored clip
Ok, I still care for you as a friend and human beingFuck sorry bro
Saw it just before I started driving
Can’tbreally drive and do research SORRY
Still driving now but will EDIT FUCKIN TITLE
SORRY I CARED