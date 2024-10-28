BREAKING: reporter NINA DRAMA fired by UFC / Dana White? - Update: I GOT PLAYED (it fake)

Blanqa Blanqua

Blanqa Blanqua

Sherdog God Belt
@Steel
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
27,369
Reaction score
29,304


Have not vetted.

This is heart breaking if true.

First he fumbles Francis, now Nina.

UPDATE:
See below I GOT PLAYED. I FEEL LIKE A SIMP.
 
Last edited:
some of her content is fun. wonder why she got the boot. probably something inappropriate.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
donald-trump-fake-news.gif
 
She probably did something slutty in front of the Arabs.
 
If you couldn't tell that video was doctored then you need some help.

Dana loves Nina.
 
Must've been Shara's request for delivering a crazy KO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

payton
Ben Askren on Tom Aspinall : "I almost feel like Jones ‘got some dirt on’ Dana White"
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
AmonTobin
AmonTobin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,836
Messages
56,414,635
Members
175,207
Latest member
Zippythepinhead

Share this page

Back
Top