News BREAKING: Patchy Mix released by PFL, final Bellator Bantamweight Champion is now a free agent

Should the UFC sign him?

  • Total voters
    34
OTMzMjhkZWJk
 
Yes. The BW div needs fresh blood. Mix is arguably the best BW in the world, it’s between him, Merab, and Umar imo.
 
He’s a stud but he looked like shit in his last fight. Glad he’s free from that bs organization
 
I guess PFL can't afford these Bellator champs anymore.
 
I cant believe people on here actually believed the PFL was the beacon of hope for fighter pay, health insurance. Peoples emotional hate for the UFC has really clouded their judgements.

I hope Mix signs with a org that can keep him busy.
 
CC27 said:
PFL bought Bellator to let all the good guys go to UFC. They are such a great org.
Click to expand...
Ngannou contracts isn’t cheap, PFL Africa and Health Insurance also is not cheap.
Who needs other fighters when they got the biggest PPV seller and star in Ngannou.
 
volcom5 said:
Ngannou contracts isn’t cheap, PFL Africa and Health Insurance also is not cheap.
Who needs other fighters when they got the biggest PPV seller and star in Ngannou.
Click to expand...

They bought Bellator to take over the European market and they dont care about the fighters. Pitbull, Mix gone, Elben and Nemkov probably next. They want Hughes to beat Usman.

they care about Francis, Dakota, Hughes, if it aint from Europe they dont care.
 
Sign him immediately. Give him either an instant title shot, or give him someone like Yan or Sandhagen.
 
How far has his striking and wrestling come along?
The last time I saw him fight he KOd Stots real early with a knee. The time before that he looked hella slow and flat footed against Juan Archuleta, and got pieced up.

Dudes a bigger bw than Aljo iirc
 
Gang Sign Luke said:
If UFC signs him, they should put him up against a top 5 guy right away.
Click to expand...
He barely won the last fight he had. If he was signed before I would agree 100%.

I won't be mad either way but I don't mind if they give him an easier fight. I think dude is the biggest 135 I ever saw, seems prudent to not waste a top 5 fight if you don't know if he can cut the weight in a healthy way under the UFC drug testing program and perform aptly.
 
CC27 said:
They bought Bellator to take over the European market and they dont care about the fighters. Pitbull, Mix gone, Elben and Nemkov probably next. They want Hughes to beat Usman.

they care about Francis, Dakota, Hughes, if it aint from Europe they dont care.
Click to expand...

That’s unfortunate, because Ditcheva is amazing, she has all the makings of superstar, the looks, charisma, personality, fighting style and judging from interviews she got a good head on her shoulder with proper goals.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CC27
News Nemkov Sets Terms To Stay With PFL After His Upcoming Final Fight On Contract
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Pierce 34
Pierce 34

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,629
Messages
57,295,876
Members
175,629
Latest member
#1FAF_Fan

Share this page

Back
Top