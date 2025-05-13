BoxerMaurits
Yeah. He’s one of the best BW in the world. Throw him to the wolves right off the bat like they did with Kai.If UFC signs him, they should put him up against a top 5 guy right away.
Ngannou contracts isn’t cheap, PFL Africa and Health Insurance also is not cheap.PFL bought Bellator to let all the good guys go to UFC. They are such a great org.
Who needs other fighters when they got the biggest PPV seller and star in Ngannou.
He barely won the last fight he had. If he was signed before I would agree 100%.If UFC signs him, they should put him up against a top 5 guy right away.
They bought Bellator to take over the European market and they dont care about the fighters. Pitbull, Mix gone, Elben and Nemkov probably next. They want Hughes to beat Usman.
they care about Francis, Dakota, Hughes, if it aint from Europe they dont care.