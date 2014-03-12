  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

"Breaking News" Man Submits After Opponent Farts in His Face

I don't think there's anything in the rules against that.
 
'Breaking',he he like in Breaking Wind,he he i get it.

Or like in.......







BREAKING BAD ts,that's a bad one,not to mention a repost.
 
I've done it before and do it often in the gym. You do what you have to do. Often I find it helps get the person to move and open up for me when training. Only one time did I ever have someone get pissed and try to bow up on me, but I quickly shut that down.
 
Lol you nasty.
 
not as bad as dudes who don't wipe their asses completely, which results in a steady sour funk of poo as opposed to the most intense but brief nastiness of a fart.
 
I'll be lying if I said I never farted during a match, accidental of course.
 
I remember one time, I was grappling with a very hot chick.

Damn, she stank.. She was hot though. Turned me off a lil.

Another time I tickled my friend when I had him mounted haha, grabbed that arm and he tapped.

Farting though? That's nasty.
 
How is it breaking news when there's already a thread about this lol.

Besides that... eww.
 
That's a deal breaker.
 
Like other posters here, I also fart (and burp) during matches.
Its usually due to the chicken wings + beer I am enjoying
 
Sometimes you get taint. Heavy taint for many minutes. I may ride out rear naked for 3 minutes while you smash my teeth, but Monday night heavy taint may make me tap. It's Monday dude.
 
