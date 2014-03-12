"Breaking News" Man Submits After Opponent Farts in His Face

Goonerview
I've done it before and do it often in the gym. You do what you have to do. Often I find it helps get the person to move and open up for me when training. Only one time did I ever have someone try and bow up, but I quickly shut that down.
'Breaking',he he like in Breaking Wind,he he i get it
I'll be lying if I said I never farted during a match, accidental of course.
How is it breaking news when there's already a thread about this lol.
Besides that... eww.
I remember one time, I was grappling with a very hot chick.
Damn, she stank.. She was hot though. Turned me off a lil.
Another time I tickled my friend when I had him mounted haha, grabbed that arm and he tapped.
Farting though? That's nasty.
protein farts are the worst ... TBH, I woulda tapped too