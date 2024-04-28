*Breaking News* Connor Mcgregor Becomes the New Owner Of BKFC BAREKNUCKLE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

WokeWarrior

WokeWarrior

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
May 8, 2023
Messages
780
Reaction score
1,137

www.mmafighting.com

Conor McGregor becomes part owner of BKFC

Conor McGregor continues to expand his combat sports empire with his McGregor Sports and Entertainment becoming a part owner of BKFC
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

Conor McGregor continues to expand his combat sports empire after becoming a part owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships.

The former two-division UFC champion made the announcement on Saturday night during the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 card from Los Angeles. Under the deal, the Irish superstar’s company McGregor Sports and Entertainment becomes a part owner of BKFC, with Triller remaining the majority shareholder in the company.

“’The Notorious’ Conor McGregor here. Ladies and gentlemen, the huge announcement that I have for you today, Conor McGregor myself and McGregor Sports and Entertainment is now an owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships,” McGregor said in a video. “Welcome to the big leagues. David Feldman, baby, we did it.”

BKFC president David Feldman was understandably elated by the news after he welcomed McGregor to a card in 2023, which ended with an impromptu faceoff with Mike Perry following Perry’s knockout win over ex-UFC champion Luke Rockhold.


Afterward, McGregor proclaimed that he wanted to compete in a bare-knuckle fight before his career was over. Now he’ll actually become a part owner of the most successful bare-knuckle organization in the world.

“Look, you’ve got the biggest guy in all of combat sports right now as a part owner of our company,” Feldman said during the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 broadcast. “I think it’s just going to move the needle tremendously. We’re going to do a lot of big things. We’re going to open up a lot of new markets.

“Look, we’re partners with Conor McGregor. Everybody in the combat sports world, everybody in the world knows who that guy is. So Conor, thank you and let’s blow this shit up.”

BKFC has rapidly expanded in recent years, traveling to new markets including a number of international venues. Partnering with McGregor only furthers BKFC’s reach, especially if he begins promoting all of the company’s upcoming cards, and potentially even opens the door to bring BKFC to his home country of Ireland.
Click to expand...
 
For real, this BKFC thing has lasted way way longer than I ever thought it would.

I gave it like 6 months tops, but now look at it. Probably already bigger than the UFC.

One day it might even be as big as PowerSlap.
 
I'll be totally honest when BKFC was first made I thought this will be a total flop and won't last a year, they'll just lose tons of money and it will probably get stuck in lots of law suits

I was wrong, totally wrong. BKFC is actually very watchable and exciting, I'm enjoying the events, they are violent and exciting and there is a very good pace to the show. I watched the UFC Apex event last night and BKFC and I just found myself enjoying BKFC so much more. The UFC Apex looks so sad and depressing, its like a church graveyard, no energy, no atmosphere, its so flat. Fighting should never be like this, its supposed to have lots of fans and energy. When you take away real humans its just so flat and its fights for fight sake, its just crap

Mike Perry is so perfect for BKFC as well, he has the perfect style for it, because you have to have a chin and be able to take it, and the fighting is all in-close and you can't point fight in it because of the space. Perry is made for BKFC.
 
He’s part owner you sensationalist idiot

Also - does anyone actually care? I mean it’s relevant sure because McGregor used to be a UFC fighter, but yeah I heard the announcement live, didn’t really care too much, then the BKFC owner starting blowing Mcgregor down the mic and I zoned out.

Mcgregor has another revenue stream, yay! Phase him out of your thoughts, you can do it man
 
Any actual hard facts on this? Or just the misleading title?
 
ExitLUPin said:
Dana going all in on PowerSlap and not Bare Knuckle never made any sense. I guess the goof doesn't know what he's doing without the Fertittas carrying him.
Click to expand...
I literally could not name a single fighter on his shitty UFC Apex card tonight.

Holy fuck what a low.
 
conor-mcgregor-in-roadhouse-v0-r69rxnqxslec1.jpg


connor-mcgregor-raining-money.gif
 
  • Like
Reactions: 666
It's really great to watch, it has that new sport charm where it's cheesy with some attitude, reminds me of early UFC. Also the pacing is great, they don't slog around between matches. The actual fights it's hard to be boring because even small strikes can cut the most, so even the unknown fights are pretty exciting. It has carved its own identity and hope it gets even bigger.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arm Barbarian
Media Conor McGregor becomes part owner of BKFC
Replies
2
Views
103
David Street
David Street
S
  • Poll
News Conor Mcgregor’s FIS becomes official partner of BKFC
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt
Kowboy On Sherdog
David Feldman Interested in Partnering with UFC for Conor McGregor BKFC Bout
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Substance Abuse
Eddie Alvarez Speaks About Mike Perry after BKFC 56 Main Event: "That Guy is a F**king Battle-Axe."
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
AmonTobin
AmonTobin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,198
Messages
55,474,962
Members
174,787
Latest member
Biden's Diaper

Share this page

Back
Top