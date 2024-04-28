Media *Breaking News* Connor Mcgregor Becomes a Part Owner Of BKFC BAREKNUCKLE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

Conor McGregor becomes part owner of BKFC

Conor McGregor continues to expand his combat sports empire with his McGregor Sports and Entertainment becoming a part owner of BKFC
Conor McGregor continues to expand his combat sports empire after becoming a part owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships.

The former two-division UFC champion made the announcement on Saturday night during the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 card from Los Angeles. Under the deal, the Irish superstar’s company McGregor Sports and Entertainment becomes a part owner of BKFC, with Triller remaining the majority shareholder in the company.

“’The Notorious’ Conor McGregor here. Ladies and gentlemen, the huge announcement that I have for you today, Conor McGregor myself and McGregor Sports and Entertainment is now an owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships,” McGregor said in a video. “Welcome to the big leagues. David Feldman, baby, we did it.”

BKFC president David Feldman was understandably elated by the news after he welcomed McGregor to a card in 2023, which ended with an impromptu faceoff with Mike Perry following Perry’s knockout win over ex-UFC champion Luke Rockhold.


Afterward, McGregor proclaimed that he wanted to compete in a bare-knuckle fight before his career was over. Now he’ll actually become a part owner of the most successful bare-knuckle organization in the world.

“Look, you’ve got the biggest guy in all of combat sports right now as a part owner of our company,” Feldman said during the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 broadcast. “I think it’s just going to move the needle tremendously. We’re going to do a lot of big things. We’re going to open up a lot of new markets.

“Look, we’re partners with Conor McGregor. Everybody in the combat sports world, everybody in the world knows who that guy is. So Conor, thank you and let’s blow this shit up.”

BKFC has rapidly expanded in recent years, traveling to new markets including a number of international venues. Partnering with McGregor only furthers BKFC’s reach, especially if he begins promoting all of the company’s upcoming cards, and potentially even opens the door to bring BKFC to his home country of Ireland.
I'll be totally honest when BKFC was first made I thought this will be a total flop and won't last a year, they'll just lose tons of money and it will probably get stuck in lots of law suits

I was wrong, totally wrong. BKFC is actually very watchable and exciting, I'm enjoying the events, they are violent and exciting and there is a very good pace to the show. I watched the UFC Apex event last night and BKFC and I just found myself enjoying BKFC so much more. The UFC Apex looks so sad and depressing, its like a church graveyard, no energy, no atmosphere, its so flat. Fighting should never be like this, its supposed to have lots of fans and energy. When you take away real humans its just so flat and its fights for fight sake, its just crap

Mike Perry is so perfect for BKFC as well, he has the perfect style for it, because you have to have a chin and be able to take it, and the fighting is all in-close and you can't point fight in it because of the space. Perry is made for BKFC.
 
He’s part owner you sensationalist idiot

Also - does anyone actually care? I mean it’s relevant sure because McGregor used to be a UFC fighter, but yeah I heard the announcement live, didn’t really care too much, then the BKFC owner starting blowing Mcgregor down the mic and I zoned out.

Mcgregor has another revenue stream, yay! Phase him out of your thoughts, you can do it man
 
It's really great to watch, it has that new sport charm where it's cheesy with some attitude, reminds me of early UFC. Also the pacing is great, they don't slog around between matches. The actual fights it's hard to be boring because even small strikes can cut the most, so even the unknown fights are pretty exciting. It has carved its own identity and hope it gets even bigger.
 

The Bare-Knuckle King of the Fight World​


The Bare-Knuckle King of the Fight World

How David Feldman overcame an abusive childhood to create the fastest growing combat sport in the world.
"Bare-knuckle fighting is becoming the biggest fight-world sensation in decades, drawing comparisons to an early-stage Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). In 2018, the company made $500,000 in revenue. Now, BKFC is valued at $411 million. “If Dave Feldman stays in it for the long haul, he could make a billion bucks,” says Art Davie, the founder of the UFC. “Now, audiences are used to more violence, so he needs to push the brutality of it.”

"Once a popular pastime in the 1800s, the sport fell into a world of illegal underground mob matches for over 120 years. Now, after being introduced to bare knuckle by Gunn, an undefeated legend in the sport, Feldman began staging illegal underground bouts until finally hosting the first legal match in US history in 2018. That year, he put on three shows in backwater states. This year, his company, BKFC, is on track to stage 42 events in eight countries around the world. “It never stops,” Feldman says. “But I’m building something special.”
 
