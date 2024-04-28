I'll be totally honest when BKFC was first made I thought this will be a total flop and won't last a year, they'll just lose tons of money and it will probably get stuck in lots of law suits



I was wrong, totally wrong. BKFC is actually very watchable and exciting, I'm enjoying the events, they are violent and exciting and there is a very good pace to the show. I watched the UFC Apex event last night and BKFC and I just found myself enjoying BKFC so much more. The UFC Apex looks so sad and depressing, its like a church graveyard, no energy, no atmosphere, its so flat. Fighting should never be like this, its supposed to have lots of fans and energy. When you take away real humans its just so flat and its fights for fight sake, its just crap



Mike Perry is so perfect for BKFC as well, he has the perfect style for it, because you have to have a chin and be able to take it, and the fighting is all in-close and you can't point fight in it because of the space. Perry is made for BKFC.