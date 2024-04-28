WokeWarrior
Conor McGregor becomes part owner of BKFC
Conor McGregor continues to expand his combat sports empire with his McGregor Sports and Entertainment becoming a part owner of BKFC
Conor McGregor continues to expand his combat sports empire after becoming a part owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships.
The former two-division UFC champion made the announcement on Saturday night during the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 card from Los Angeles. Under the deal, the Irish superstar’s company McGregor Sports and Entertainment becomes a part owner of BKFC, with Triller remaining the majority shareholder in the company.
“’The Notorious’ Conor McGregor here. Ladies and gentlemen, the huge announcement that I have for you today, Conor McGregor myself and McGregor Sports and Entertainment is now an owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships,” McGregor said in a video. “Welcome to the big leagues. David Feldman, baby, we did it.”
BKFC president David Feldman was understandably elated by the news after he welcomed McGregor to a card in 2023, which ended with an impromptu faceoff with Mike Perry following Perry’s knockout win over ex-UFC champion Luke Rockhold.
Afterward, McGregor proclaimed that he wanted to compete in a bare-knuckle fight before his career was over. Now he’ll actually become a part owner of the most successful bare-knuckle organization in the world.
“Look, you’ve got the biggest guy in all of combat sports right now as a part owner of our company,” Feldman said during the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 broadcast. “I think it’s just going to move the needle tremendously. We’re going to do a lot of big things. We’re going to open up a lot of new markets.
“Look, we’re partners with Conor McGregor. Everybody in the combat sports world, everybody in the world knows who that guy is. So Conor, thank you and let’s blow this shit up.”
BKFC has rapidly expanded in recent years, traveling to new markets including a number of international venues. Partnering with McGregor only furthers BKFC’s reach, especially if he begins promoting all of the company’s upcoming cards, and potentially even opens the door to bring BKFC to his home country of Ireland.