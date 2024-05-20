International Breaking: Mossad chief threatened family of ICC prosecutor; ICJ orders Israel to stop Rafah offensive; ICC seeks arrest of Netanyahu for war crimes

Do you think the arrest warrant is justified for Netanyahu?

Fox by the Sea

Fox by the Sea

I wonder if this goes anywhere. I left the title only with Netanyahu cause the Hamas dudes are obviously guilty for the crimes against humanity charge for doing the october 7 attack. It's Netanyahu that's the contentious one.

This comes after a very strong worded letter by 12 US congressmen which threatened the ICC leadership if Netanyahu is charged with war crimes. How will America react?

"The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has applied for arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas's leader in Gaza for war crimes.
Karim Khan KC said there were reasonable grounds to believe that both men bore criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity from at least 7 October 2023.
Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas's political leader Ismail Haniyeh, along with the group's military chief Mohammed Deif are also wanted for arrest.
The ICC, based in The Hague, has been investigating Israel's actions in the occupied territories for the past three years - and more recently the actions of Hamas as well.
Mr Netanyahu recently called the prospect of senior Israel figures joining the ICC's wanted list "an outrage of historic proportions".
Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz - a political rival of Mr Netanyahu - denounced the prosecutor's decision.
"Drawing parallels between the leaders of a democratic country determined to defend itself from despicable terror to leaders of a blood-thirsty terror organisation is a deep distortion of justice and blatant moral bankruptcy," he posted on X.
The timeframe for issuing warrants can vary, with weeks and even months sometimes elapsing between the point at which the ICC prosecutor requests it, and judges grant it."

www.bbc.com

Israel Gaza war: ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas leaders

They are wanted for alleged war crimes committed in the 7 October attacks and the war which followed.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com


Reminder about the threatening letter sent by the US congressmen.
GM6Bar8WQAAIuTl
 
What a goofy letter that is.

"We are outside your supposed jurisdiction" because we didn't agree to join you - what, unlike Hamas terrorists?

Morons.
 
I feel bad that that I looked at who signed the letter and then immediately dismissed it based off that.

That said, plenty of nations and individuals are concerned that actions taking place in Gaza rise to the level of genocide. I think the ICC has a credibility problem if leaders in Western aligned countries escape hard scrutiny.

That said I do not know if this is appropriate because I don't know enough about what is happening in Gaza and I don't know enoguh about the ICC standards for arrest.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- He is a genocide as are the Hamas.
But does this have any power?

Isnt like he is a well liked lider thats always travelling around!
Well the ICC functions only if the entire world would agree on certain things, like killing kids is evil, say. But in reality it hasn't done much, it's only for african warlords or ex serbian war criminals, meaning people that have no real power structures behind them, especially if they lose. America is not party to the ICC and neither is Israel, but what happens in Gaza is covered by the ICC principles. If an arrest warrant is issued, the parties to the ICC are obligated to arrest Netanyahu within their borders. At best, it would mean Netanyahu would not be able to travel to a lot of countries anymore, but he'll probably end up in America somewhere for his old age home anyway, i doubt he cares, but it's a very bad look and in Europe for example we care about these things.
Siver! said:
What a goofy letter that is.

"We are outside your supposed jurisdiction" because we didn't agree to join you - what, unlike Hamas terrorists?

Morons.
Agreed, it sounds like something angry highschoolers would write.
Absolutely demeaning for US foreign policy. It's part of the reason i criticize America's complete marginalization of professional and skilled foreign policy operatives. But hey, it's congress, they're not the bright ones in the state administration.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
Well the ICC functions only if the entire world would agree on certain things, like killing kids is evil, say. But in reality it hasn't done much, it's only for african warlords or ex serbian war criminals, meaning people that have no real power structures behind them, especially if they lose. America is not party to the ICC and neither is Israel, but what happens in Gaza is covered by the ICC principles. If an arrest warrant is issued, the parties to the ICC are obligated to arrest Netanyahu within their borders. At best, it would mean Netanyahu would not be able to travel to a lot of countries anymore, but he'll probably end up in America somewhere for his old age home anyway, i doubt he cares, but it's a very bad look and in Europe for example we care about these things.

Agreed, it sounds like something angry highschoolers would write.
Absolutely demeaning for US foreign policy. It's part of the reason i criticize America's complete marginalization of professional and skilled foreign policy operatives. But hey, it's congress, they're not the bright ones in the state administration.
Literally just words for the sake of the word count. Baffling.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- He is a genocide as are the Hamas.
But does this have any power?

Isnt like he is a well liked lider thats always travelling around!
No, he is not well liked at all in his own country--profoundly unpopular, even. It is widely understood that the only reason he is prolonging the war is to stay in power since he is likely to be quickly removed (and possibly be convicted of criminal acts) as soon as peace is restored.
 
panamaican said:
I feel bad that that I looked at who signed the letter and then immediately dismissed it based off that.

That said, plenty of nations and individuals are concerned that actions taking place in Gaza rise to the level of genocide. I think the ICC has a credibility problem if leaders in Western aligned countries escape hard scrutiny.

That said I do not know if this is appropriate because I don't know enough about what is happening in Gaza and I don't know enoguh about the ICC standards for arrest.
Yeah, that’s why I chose “no definite opinion” in the poll. I think Netanyahu is a monster and this has been well apparent over the years. Whether he’s met the standards to be arrested for a war crime, I am not sure.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- He is a genocide as are the Hamas.
But does this have any power?

Isnt like he is a well liked lider thats always travelling around!
The strikes stop the moment that Hamas calls it quits. How is that genocidal? Collateral damage in a war is not grounds to warrant the label genocide....
 
Netanyahu should be out of power but to put him on the same category as shitty as a terror group organizer is batshit unhinged. Netanyahu is practically Trump but literacy levels beyond elementary school.
 
HockeyBjj said:
I'm guessing this is just empty posturing?
Well, nothing will actually happen to Bibi, cause there's nobody to go and catch him like he's an african warlord, but he won't be able to travel to any ICC member countries (all of the EU for example) and it's reputationally very bad to be actually sought for war crimes.
 
filthybliss said:
Netanyahu should be out of power but to put him on the same category as shitty as a terror group organizer is batshit unhinged. Netanyahu is practically Trump but literacy levels beyond elementary school.
War crimes are war crimes.

They happen, but no one will ever suffer the consequences outside of the victims. Putin didn't and will not either. Not going to happen to Netanyahu.

Doesn't mean they aren't guilty.
 
USA!USA! said:
War crimes are war crimes.

They happen, but no one will ever suffer the consequences outside of the victims. Putin didn't and will not either. Not going to happen to Netanyahu.

Doesn't mean they aren't guilty.
Yes. But once again, one is strikingly worse than the other. Its like comparing Bush to Hitler's regime. Sure, they both are war criminals on paper but one had the crystal clear goal of eradicating an entire ethnic group similar to how the Hamas leadership's tenets is to wipe jewish race entirely.....
 
filthybliss said:
Yes. But once again, one is strikingly worse than the other. Its like comparing Bush to Hitler's regime. Sure, they both are war criminals on paper but one had the crystal clear goal of eradicating an entire ethnic group similar to how the Hamas leadership's tenets is to wipe jewish race entirely.....
I agree one may be worse than the other if you want to compare. I'm not going to doubt that fact at all as I do agree with you.

Hamas being worse doesn't mean the other gets to wash their hands of the things they've done, though.
 
USA!USA! said:
I agree one may be worse than the other if you want to compare. I'm not going to doubt that fact at all as I do agree with you.

Hamas being worse doesn't mean the other gets to wash their hands of the things they've done, though.
yeah, looks like we are on the same page, haha
 
