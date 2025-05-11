News BREAKING: Just a Quick Update on the Big Fights coming up in the Heavyweight Division

For all you HW fans this is what's coming up in the second half of 2025 at the top of the division:

(1) Jon Jones (Champ): not booked - last fought 6 months ago
(2) Tom Aspinall (Interim Champ): not booked - last fought 10 months ago
(3) Ciryl Gane: not booked - last fought 5 months ago
(4) Sergei Pavlovich: not booked - last fought 3 months ago
(5) Curtis Blaydes: fights Rizvan Kuniev on Midsummer's Day - last fought 10 months ago

(6) Jailton Almeida: not booked - last fought 4 months ago
(7) Serghei Spivac: fights Waldo Cortes-Acosta on the 7th of June - last fought 4 months ago
(8) Marcin Tybura: not booked - last fought 2 months ago
(9) Derrick Lewis: fights Tallison Teixeira on the 12th of July - last fought 12 months ago
(10) Tai Tuivasa: not booked - last fought 9 months ago

As you can see June and July is going to be a big period in the division, so pay close attention! 👀

I'll be back in a while with the latest developments. 👋

In case I missed a recent announcement please contribute that.
 
Blaydes is cooked and he is in the top 5?!

They should make Gane vs Almeida
 
Even if most of these were booked, I can't bring myself to give a shit.

The division is so lacking of fresh talent and fun matchups. I mean how are Tybura, Tuivasa and Lewis all in the Top 10 in 2025?

Jones vs Aspinall is the biggest fight the UFC can make right now. Would be an excellent fight but then what? I don't see anything interesting on the horizon.

Might be the worst male division in the UFC right now.
 
I wonder how hard Jon is going to campaign for the Cyril Gane rematch to cap off his career.

HW dead for the most part, the division will remain cursed until Jones retires. It is karmic.
 
Its just depressing and sad to see.

Most of the UFC cards don't even have HW fights anymore on them, I can't believe how bad the division has become.

Its not only that division is really weak now its also the fact that most of them barely ever even fight, we get a UFC HW title like once every 2 years, its ridiculous. The only guy that actually fights often is Derrick Lewis and even he has slowed down now because he is gonna retire very soon, outside of him everyone has just been so inactive, very little actual fighting.
 
CieloLuce said:
They should make Gane vs Almeida
Let's wait for an injury update on Gane before booking him. That foot was totally fucked up, and it's not encouraging that there's been complete radio silence on the matter since he posted the initial x-rays/MRIs.
 
JBJ was here said:
Let's wait for an injury update on Gane before booking him. That foot was totally fucked up, and it's not encouraging that there's been complete radio silence on the matter since he posted the initial x-rays/MRIs.
He has been silent for a while.
 
