Sean Chowdhury
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Oct 30, 2022
- Messages
- 1,243
- Reaction score
- 4,043
Best siblings to compete in MMA? WTF?Junior and Justin Tafa are the best siblings to compete in MMA.
Whos with me on the Junior Tafa train to the 205lb title?
Choo choo motherfuckers is the gif I wanted post, but Sherdog sucks now.
No, since MMA inception.Best siblings to compete in MMA? WTF?
You mean within their own extended family?
I don't think moving down to LHW will suddenly make him a great fighter. But at least now he won't be small and mediocre. Now he will be really big and mediocre!He's going to lose a bit of power and still be slow?
Somebody punch a hole in my logic here
I got prescribed a cream for that oncewait a sec... goosebumps? all over your body?