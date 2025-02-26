  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News BREAKING Junior Tafa is moving down to 205 to fight Tuco Tokkos, got goosebumps all over my body from this one 🔥

Junior and Justin Tafa are the best siblings to compete in MMA.

Whos with me on the Junior Tafa train to the 205lb title?

Choo choo motherfuckers is the gif I wanted post, but Sherdog sucks now.
 
Best siblings to compete in MMA? WTF?

You mean within their own extended family?
 
I will watch this fight. But I do not particularly give a shit who wins.
 
He's going to lose a bit of power and still be slow?

Somebody punch a hole in my logic here
I don't think moving down to LHW will suddenly make him a great fighter. But at least now he won't be small and mediocre. Now he will be really big and mediocre!

He might do okay at 205. It's a pretty shallow division too. He'll probably stop Tokkos, who's a bit chinny.
 
Them stretch marks on Tara’s torso, good grief.
 
