News BREAKING: Jose Aldo unretires; Will face Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301

Well that's unexpected

Card much needed something like this
 
ALDO RETURNS! <{RoseRun}>

I'm glad he's back. His retirement always looked premature to me. He seemed to have quite a bit left in the tank and looked very sharp despite getting wrestle fucked by merab.
 
I hate that Aldo is coming back. I don't want him to continue to diminish his records like Anderson or Fedor did.

I mean it would be awesome to see him beating a young lion like Martinez(then hopefully retire) but what most likely going to happen he's going to lose because of his age. Even if stylistically Martinez is not that difficult for Aldo to deal with
 
They realized 301 lacked any actual Brazilian stars and they gotta sell tickets. Aldo fought outside the UFC once retiring so it has to be a new contract no?
 
biscuitsbrah said:
Great style for Aldo because Aldo deals with kicks super well.
Let’s see what he’s got left in him
Aldo is old both in age and fight years. His reflexes are greatly diminished and he can't pull the trigger anymore. Meanwhile Martinez is a young hungry contender who kicks like a metal bat and fast as fuck. Even if he can neutralize Martinez's kicks, he will still most likely lose by points.
 
Damn that's unexpected. But I don't know how he'll do against a new breed fighter.
 
