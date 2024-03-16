Cowboy Kurt Angle
Last edited by a moderator:
Aldo is old both in age and fight years. His reflexes are greatly diminished and he can't pull the trigger anymore. Meanwhile Martinez is a young hungry contender who kicks like a metal bat and fast as fuck. Even if he can neutralize Martinez's kicks, he will still most likely lose by points.Great style for Aldo because Aldo deals with kicks super well.
Let’s see what he’s got left in him