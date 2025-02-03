  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

News Breaking : Jairzinho Rozenstruik removed of the ufc roster.

Dude had a solid win streak at one point


Seems like he couldnt stay consistent enough in such a dead division
 
That's fucked up. He only lost to the best of the best in UFC HW division: Gane, Volkov, Ngannou, Blaydes, Sergei, Almeida, not to mention he finished 14-1 Gaziev like recently.

UFC just don't give a fuck about having the best fighters any more.
 
Domitian said:
So did he retire or get cut? It makes no sense to cut him so I'm assuming retirement. He had a good career. The HW division gets worse, just what it needs right now.
They probably cut him because so many of his fights turn into staring contests. Guy is painfully inactive in the cage.
 
Dorkman said:
They probably cut him because so many of his fights turn into staring contests. Guy is painfully inactive in the cage.
The HW division is painfully barren in talent. They need guys like him to test the guys coming up and just for the division to have depth. I doubt they don't want him because they keep putting him in Apex main events and other main cards.
 
Dana went to the market to purchase new Gladiators... he no longer has use for this one.
DanaBatiatus.jpg
 
That's kind of wild when guys like Tuivasa are still on the roster. Not that I'd want to see either cut, the HW division is crap
 
Dorkman said:
They probably cut him because so many of his fights turn into staring contests. Guy is painfully inactive in the cage.
That was my first reaction too, but alot of HW's are painful to watch.

Frozenstruik is def a frustrating fighter to watch though.
 
