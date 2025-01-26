  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Crime Breaking: Florida man arrested for 'violent' threats against Trump.

Florida man arrested for making domestic terrorist threats against the 45 and 47th POTUS on social media.


If this happened before nov 5th, we wouldn't have even heard about it. To be more specific, nothing would have been done about it until it was too late, and there would have been another assassination attempt.
 
Based on that press conference, sounds like the guy was just shitposting on twitter, didnt even threaten him, he just wished it would happen.
 
arrested for posts on social media...
when it happened in the UK or anywhere else: "lol have those cucks heard about free speech"
in the USA against Trump "Thank god he was stopped before it was too late"
 
