I was about to head to the airport for a domestic flight just now. Got a text that my flight is delayed 45 minutes. I am crestfallen because I would have really liked to stay in bed.
Kept checking and there were no further delays. Got through security and now it’s delayed another hour. Two fucking hours I could have been in bed now. Cannot describe how sad this makes meThoughts and prayers for you and yours.
Listen bitch, time is the most valuable thing a man can spend. Sitting at an airport when I could have been in my warm bed is a personal tragedy for me right now.I'm shaking and crying
Don't worry Pete is on itMayor Pete buttplug, you’ve let us down!
I'm not saying this is something to do with the WEF but it definitely probably is.
If you look at various governments' plans to reach 'net zero' by 2030 (wink to Agenda 2030), it involves eliminating most commercial airline travel by 2030. Private jets will not be affected. I don't know how they intend to get us to such an extreme end point in 7 years but considering how much they've achieved using the pandemic as excuse I can only assume we're in for a "treat."