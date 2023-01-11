Economy Breaking FAA grounded all airplanes in US.

Breaking will hopefully have more news. Apparently a system used by the FAA to track all planes is down.
 
Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) system that alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures was not processing updated information, the civil aviation regulator's website showed on Wednesday.

In an advisory, the FAA said its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system had "failed". There was no immediate estimate for when it would be back, the website showed, though NOTAMs issued before the outage were still viewable.

"Over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the United States as of Wednesday 5.31 am ET, flight tracking website FlightAware showed. It was not immediately clear if the outage was a factor."
 
System crashed an after reboot it now was not updating flight logs. No hint of a hack yet but already could be due to it unable now to update could be a hack?
 
If you look at various governments' plans to reach 'net zero' by 2030 (wink to Agenda 2030), it involves eliminating most commercial airline travel by 2030. Private jets will not be affected. I don't know how they intend to get us to such an extreme end point in 7 years but considering how much they've achieved using the pandemic as excuse I can only assume we're in for a "treat."
 
The FAA did not ground flights. Airlines and private airplanes can still fly if they want to. Some are voluntarily cancelling flights.
 
Renard said:
If you look at various governments' plans to reach 'net zero' by 2030 (wink to Agenda 2030), it involves eliminating most commercial airline travel by 2030. Private jets will not be affected. I don't know how they intend to get us to such an extreme end point in 7 years but considering how much they've achieved using the pandemic as excuse I can only assume we're in for a "treat."
