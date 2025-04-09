breaking exclusive: ciryl gane training with #1 P4P wrestler in the world

fries in the bag
here is 6'5" gane next to 6'2" akhmed tazhudinov (2024 paris olympics 97 kg freestyle wrestling champion)
gane should have done this sooner
khabib's advice to gane after he lost to francis: "go to dagestan for 2-3 years and forget"
i guess he is really serious now after losing to francis, jones, and arguably volkov
---------
this was just posted within the hour from tazhudinov's insta story, 4/9/25.
you won't find this elsewhere, like ciryl's socials, reddit r/ufc or r/mma or sherdog.
