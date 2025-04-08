Law BREAKING: Democrats dealt HUGE BLOW as SCOTUS hands Trump BIGGEST WIN

It was more of the SCOTUS telling the Left (or anyone) to knock off the case / judge shopping. They told the D.C. Court they had no business in Texas. It was basically a bitch slap to U.S. District Judges James Boasberg and the Left. Quit cherry picking cases and abusing the system... that's not how it's supposed to work and is an abuse of the Justice System by activist judges.

The actual merits of the case have not been fully decided, but it looks bad for the illegal immigrant criminals... however they do have some Due Process on identification as a "gang member" seems to be the focus.
 
Whippy McGee said:
Its insane that illegal immigrants should have any "Due Process" The only process they should have is being processed the fuck out of the US.

Whippy McGee said:
It was more of the SCOTUS telling the Left (or anyone) to knock off the case / judge shopping.
Why the sudden change of heart? It was only last year the GOP was vehemently fighting a proposal to end venue shopping by randomizing judge assignments.
Whippy McGee said:
Quit cherry picking cases and abusing the system... that's not how it's supposed to work and is an abuse of the Justice System by activist judges
You may want to tell the Fifth Circuit that, they have by far the highest reversal rate by the Supreme Court.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Its insane that illegal immigrants should have any "Due Process" The only process they should have is being processed the fuck out of the US.

due process for immigrants is part of how we protect citizens and green card holders etc from illegal and immoral and inhumane treatment due to not having.... due process.

its to protect citizens as much as immigrants man.....
 
Blayt7hh said:
I don’t know what this is even about since the TS didn’t bother to write anything. I say card him and delete his shit ass thread
I think there was more to this when I checked last night. Yeah, @IDGETKTFO was original thread starter and his OP is dumped.
 
This thread is a very good encapsulation of Trumpism. Winning is defined as dealing blows to enemies, not as securing victories for citizens. The man lit the economy on fire and won't lose an ounce of support from his people because he still provides them the serotonin hit of humiliating and punishing those they hate.
 
avenue94 said:
Why the sudden change of heart? It was only last year the GOP was vehemently fighting a proposal to end venue shopping by randomizing judge assignments.

You may want to tell the Fifth Circuit that, they have by far the highest reversal rate by the Supreme Court.
Maybe the fact that judge shopping works is an issue?
 
It’s a nice win for Trump, sure. This is not a definitive ruling on whether the Alien Enemies Act is being wielded in a legal/constitutional fashion, that’s the first thing to note.
Second thing is that they put significant limits on the way that Trump conducts his deportations, and I’m decently satisfied with that. The main problem was the lack of due process, which thankfully SCOTUS has corrected.
Let’s see if Trump actually abides by that.
 
terrapin said:
due process for immigrants is part of how we protect citizens and green card holders etc from illegal and immoral and inhumane treatment due to not having.... due process.

its to protect citizens as much as immigrants man.....
How about the illegal and immoral and inhumane treatment Laken Riley recieved because Biden didn't give her killer due process getting into this country?
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Its insane that illegal immigrants should have any "Due Process" The only process they should have is being processed the fuck out of the US.

Shouldn't the Native Americans and First Nations' people feel the same?
 
