Breaking bad (spoilers)

Clippy
Good Times
@plutonium
- Joined
Jun 13, 2015
- Messages
- 54,799
- Reaction score
- 27,000
So I'm watching the last episode and again spoilers but when Walter Parks his car in a specific way to use his chain gun trunk action I can't help but think like
What if they didn't let him park there like what if they insisted he cannot park there or what if there was another vehicle in the way or any reason at all that he couldn't Park specifically there he'd be completely caught down with his pants around his ankles right
This kind of ruins the whole show for me
