Breaking bad (spoilers)

Clippy

Clippy

Good Times
@plutonium
Joined
Jun 13, 2015
Messages
54,799
Reaction score
27,000
So I'm watching the last episode and again spoilers but when Walter Parks his car in a specific way to use his chain gun trunk action I can't help but think like

What if they didn't let him park there like what if they insisted he cannot park there or what if there was another vehicle in the way or any reason at all that he couldn't Park specifically there he'd be completely caught down with his pants around his ankles right

This kind of ruins the whole show for me
 
Clippy said:
Happy birthday Gabby no this is a bridge too far
Click to expand...

Chemistry teacher turned multiple time violent murdering meth kingpin, Literally melting multiple human bodies..

But who does this guy think he is that he can just park his car wherever the fuck he pleases??


Shark= jumped.

(Starting at about 3min or 3:20)
_____________________________


Entire plot hinging on one obscure but questionable detail or interaction reminds me of:

 
tumblr_mmu8d2vuAZ1rs69pwo1_500.gif
 
In Boston they tow your car and it’s a pain if you park in the wrong place .. can’t imagine how stressful it would have been for Walt if his car got towed .
 
I also would have put hot air balloons on the wall in game of thrones so you could ride them in the wild area but the wild people couldn’t beat you up , you would be too high in the air … these people don’t think .

I mean the dragon would beat a hot air balloon but the bad guys didn’t always have dragons they got them after one died up there . The lack of hot air balloon caused that
 
Clippy said:
So I'm watching the last episode and again spoilers but when Walter Parks his car in a specific way to use his chain gun trunk action I can't help but think like

What if they didn't let him park there like what if they insisted he cannot park there or what if there was another vehicle in the way or any reason at all that he couldn't Park specifically there he'd be completely caught down with his pants around his ankles right

This kind of ruins the whole show for me
Click to expand...

This kind of bugged me too, but Jesse brilliantly summed up the entire show in this scene:

"Mr. White, he's the devil. You know he is. He is smarter than you. He is LUCKIER than you. Whatever you think is supposed to happen, I'm telling you the exact reverse opposite of that is going to happen, OK?"


 
This was a dream like Patrick Duffy. Walt died in the cabin watching Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium.

Jesse eventually died of dysentery.

Todd committed un-aliving when Lydia ghosted him cause he couldn't make meth for her.
 
Clippy said:
So I'm watching the last episode and again spoilers but when Walter Parks his car in a specific way to use his chain gun trunk action I can't help but think like

What if they didn't let him park there like what if they insisted he cannot park there or what if there was another vehicle in the way or any reason at all that he couldn't Park specifically there he'd be completely caught down with his pants around his ankles right

This kind of ruins the whole show for me
Click to expand...
That whole show is written like that sir, ruines it from jump street for me.
 
skysolo said:
This was a dream like Patrick Duffy. Walt died in the cabin watching Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium.

Jesse eventually died of dysentery.

Todd committed un-aliving when Lydia ghosted him cause he couldn't make meth for her.
Click to expand...
This is better
 
Clippy said:
So I'm watching the last episode and again spoilers but when Walter Parks his car in a specific way to use his chain gun trunk action I can't help but think like

What if they didn't let him park there like what if they insisted he cannot park there or what if there was another vehicle in the way or any reason at all that he couldn't Park specifically there he'd be completely caught down with his pants around his ankles right

This kind of ruins the whole show for me
Click to expand...
The scene where they used a powerful magnet on that building was a little over the top but still loved it.

Disappointed how it ended I was I hoping the wife and son would got in the biz and ended on that but still a great show.
 
ChickenBrother said:
This kind of bugged me too, but Jesse brilliantly summed up the entire show in this scene:

"Mr. White, he's the devil. You know he is. He is smarter than you. He is LUCKIER than you. Whatever you think is supposed to happen, I'm telling you the exact reverse opposite of that is going to happen, OK?"


Click to expand...


Really wish Jessie would have died also in that show. I couldn't stand him. Walt literally went out of his way several times for Jessie and Jessie just kept fucking him over it's insane.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jeff7b9
Breaking Bad: can I skip the scenes w Skylar White, yo?
5 6 7
Replies
135
Views
5K
PBAC
PBAC

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,154
Messages
56,032,674
Members
175,042
Latest member
uwmmaf

Share this page

Back
Top