Breaking Bad: can I skip the Skylar scenes?

I am watching Breaking Bad.

I have never seen it all the way thru.





I'm at season 3 ep 7, having watched several episodes this last week.



Previously I stopped watching and I think it was because Skylar just annoys the ever loving shit out of me.

Will I miss out on anything of extreme importance if I just FF thru her scenes?

I get that her character is supposed to be irritating and affect pressure onto Walt. Cool. I get it.

If there is Some stress affecting Walt, that might be part of it. I think I can piece that together on the occasions it comes up. I doubt this ruins the experience for me.

Anyway, without spoilers for S3-5...

Is there any major reason why I should not just skip that annoying shit, save myself a few hours over the course of the series?



Barring some extremely compelling post here, I think that will be my move.