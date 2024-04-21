Breaking Bad: can I skip the scenes w Skylar White, yo?

jeff7b9
Steel Belt
I am watching Breaking Bad.
I have never seen it all the way thru.
I'm at season 3 ep 7, having watched several episodes this last week.
Previously I stopped watching and I think it was because Skylar just annoys the ever loving shit out of me.
Will I miss out on anything of extreme importance if I just FF thru her scenes?
I get that her character is supposed to be irritating and affect pressure onto Walt. Cool. I get it.
If there is Some stress affecting Walt, that might be part of it. I think I can piece that together on the occasions it comes up. I doubt this ruins the experience for me.
Anyway, without spoilers for S3-5...
Is there any major reason why I should not just skip that annoying shit, save myself a few hours over the course of the series?
Barring some extremely compelling post here, I think that will be my move.
