Breaking Bad: can I skip the scenes w Skylar White, yo?

I am watching Breaking Bad.
I have never seen it all the way thru.


I'm at season 3 ep 7, having watched several episodes this last week.

Previously I stopped watching and I think it was because Skylar just annoys the ever loving shit out of me.
Will I miss out on anything of extreme importance if I just FF thru her scenes?
I get that her character is supposed to be irritating and affect pressure onto Walt. Cool. I get it.
If there is Some stress affecting Walt, that might be part of it. I think I can piece that together on the occasions it comes up. I doubt this ruins the experience for me.
Anyway, without spoilers for S3-5...
Is there any major reason why I should not just skip that annoying shit, save myself a few hours over the course of the series?

Barring some extremely compelling post here, I think that will be my move.
 
Been a while since I've seen it but yeah, I think you could skip any scene that she's in where Walt is not present.

At least through season 3 anyway.

I feel like in season 4 you might want to watch scenes with her even if Walt isn't there, and you definitely don't want to skip anything in the final season.
 
No they are essential. They make you understand why Walt did what he did. Especially the scenes with Ted.
 
That's exactly the type of informative post I was hoping for.

Thru where I am now, which is about half the series, there has been, in my opinion, nothing of value to her scenes that isn't so apparent that you could easily piece it together.

- Wife
- Uppity cunt thinks she is too cool for drug money but had no problem when the mortgage was paid or medical treatments were paid.
- Falsely accused Walt of cheating with zero evidence and then presumably used this to justify fucking her boss. Whore.

None of that would have eluded me if I FFwd her scenes in S1-3.

Ok, so S4 watch her scenes with Walt.
I can do that.
That's means I can skip her girl talk scenes with her sister which are fucking brutal or which serve to spell.out her mental process of stating the obvious for plot purposes... I can live without this.

Don't skip anything in final season.
Makes sense.

You rock sir.
Goodfella86 said:
You probably should've skipped the "Happy Birthday, Mr. Pressssssssiddddentttt!" scene, for the sake of your soul.
I skipped as much of it as I could by locating the remote IMMEDIATELY when she started singing.

But the few seconds I heard where PAINFUL.
 
Ha ha. I actually stopped watching in season 4 because I couldn't stand her.

I came back years later and rewatched it all and suffered her.

I think you could indeed ff her scenes and not lose much.
 
Considering how great the show is, I could never figure out if his whole family dynamic was intentional.

If you are asking me to choose between Walt Jr and Skylar, Walt Jr wins this hands down as being the most useless character.
 
filthybliss said:
Marie is way worse than Skylar for me....
Yeah, I can see that.

She gets way less screen time but pound for pound or minute for minute or whatever... she is pretty bad.
Shallow and boring.
The two of them in scenes together... well, I don't know because I FFwd,
but I assume it is boring.

The writers seem to suck at writing for women. All the male characters are interesting, flawed, have character development, tension, pressure, etc.

The women they seem to use to state the obvious.

Marie: "Hank, why are you going back to work ? You were at work all night!"

(Yeah, we know, the camera just showed us that but thanks for describing it again for blind viewers.)
 
