News BREAKING: Arman Tsarukyan OUT of UFC 311 Main Event; Renato Moicano steps up to face Islam for the LW title

The Weigh-in Show team just said UFC is making an announcement at 11am PT / 1pm EST.

We're so cooked.
 
Give it to Dawson or CDF if thats the case. Dawson vs Islam could be interesting
 
sounds too weird to be about him pulling out

his cornerman announcing there's a big announcement regarding Arman? that's not usually how this shit is dealt with..
 
They'd probably offer it to Moicano or Dariush first.
Haaa forgot they were on card. Derp. Moicano is obvious choice
 
How else is it dealt with?

Unless they're trying to negotiate a catchweight behind the scenes with Islam?

But apparently its a back injury...probably awaiting final word from the doctors.
 
usually UFC wants to be the one to steer the ship, not have some cornerman dealing out the news
 
Islam has only defended his title once against a legitimate lightweight contender with actual wins in the division, and that was a past prime Dustin Poirier.

Islam needed this fight badly, maybe he would've lost or maybe he would've won. But he is lacking in legitimate title defenses.
 
