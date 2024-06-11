D 1 Wrestler
Uh oh
Yea he mentions that , things died down and all seemed good ,but now feelers are going out againAriel said that like a week ago. Ariel says lots of things.
That should have already been sorted though and is usually public knowledgeBackup I'm sure. They'd be stupid not to have a backup fighter for this one. All big fights/title fights should have one.
Did you read what he posted?Wasn’t this bitch just saying that the fight was still a go a few days ago?
Leave it to the Drama Weasel to have no idea like usual.
I guess you were too dumb to see all the 303 ads the UFC ran last saturday.Wasn’t this bitch just saying that the fight was still a go a few days ago?
Leave it to the Drama Weasel to have no idea like usual.
Yeah we are going In a circle with his information.Did you read what he posted?
no, we only go on the internet to react to headlines never read the article.Did you read what he posted?