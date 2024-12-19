

Caramelo dogs and others play at the Indefesos dog rescue shelter in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

“The caramelo ended up becoming the great symbol of Brazil, a symbol for the people,”

Caramelos escape from the internet​

“This represents Brazil more than soccer or samba,”

Crew members work on the set of the Netflix film "Caramelo," in Sao Paulo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)





Many cite kindness as the caramelos’ secret charm, but more often say it’s that they’re savvy survivors.

Director Diego Freitas plays with caramelo dogs on the set of the Netflix film “Caramelo” in Sao Paulo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

The ‘crazy mixture’ of Brazil​

Carnival costumes sit at the Sao Clemente samba school, whose theme for 2025 is animal abuse and abandonment, in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

‘The caramelo, a national icon’​

“Constancy, Love and Fidelity.”





Lt. Col. Sidnei Robson Pazini stands next to an exhibition of Bruto, a caramelo dog-turned-national hero from a war in Paraguay, at the Military Police Museum in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)



Street dogs still find succor inside police battalions. One in Rio adopted a caramelo in 2018 and gave him the rank of corporal. At a ceremony in July, he was promoted to sergeant.



Famous but homeless, caramelos still need help ​

Amid this caramelo hype, one might think Brazilians would be jostling to adopt their own. But volunteers at two shelters told the AP they still get passed over for smaller, fluffier or whiter dogs.



The Indefesos shelter in Rio had 217 dogs on Dec. 12 — about half caramelos. One clambers over a 6-foot wall to welcome visitors, his favorite ball in his mouth.



Whenever Indefesos receives a litter with caramelos, volunteers scramble to post



“It’s absurd. We rush because we know that animal, when it grows up, will never have the chance for a home,” said Rosana Guerra, the nonprofit’s president. “They end up staying, waiting for adoption that never comes.”



In the Netflix film, the stray scampers into the hectic life of a career-driven chef and helps him find meaning in the present. Freitas, the director, said he aims for it to touch Brazilians’ hearts and transform caramelo affinity into action.



- A brazilian comic-strip called Cão e gato(Dog and cat) shows a hiper-ative caramel dog and his cat friend

The puppy that pursued the delivery boy that gray October day had been found in a box beside a highway with its nine siblings. Four play the young version of the film’s 1-year-old star that was also a stray. Since filming wrapped Nov. 26, six of the film’s once-homeless canines were adopted by crew members and others.



“It’s a story that I hope is worthy of the dogs, because they are incredible,” Freitas said, with his own caramelo — the film’s inspiration — at his feet. “They change our lives.”



