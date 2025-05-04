deviake
Company Boasts Spending Up To $20 Million On Trump Crypto Coin To Buy Influence
The freight company puts money in Trump’s pocket hoping for the opportunity to change policy.
Freight Technologies announced to the SEC that it will be rolling out $20 million bond offering and using the proceeds to buy Trump Coin for the explicit purpose of buying influence with the Trump Regime over trade policy.
Journalist Ryan Grim says it's the kind of story that over the last 200+ years would be the kind of revelation that would lead to wall-to-wall coverage and likely to impeachment proceedings and possibly even a successful impeachment conviction.
It's a quick listen, I recommend reading the full article as well. It's a short read.
WASHINGTON — An international trucking logistics firm is buying as much as $20 million worth of President Donald Trump’s crypto coins to influence the administration’s trade policy — the precise sort of corruption that experts warned Trump was encouraging when he unveiled his venture.
Freight Technologies Inc. CEO Javier Selgas said in a Wednesday news release that buying Trump coin would be “an effective way to advocate for fair, balanced and free trade between Mexico and the U.S.”
The release was attached to a filing that same day with the Securities and Exchange Commission explaining why Freight Technologies was issuing bonds. “The company will use the net proceeds from the offering to purchase TRUMP coins,” the company told the SEC.
“It’s just another day for Donald Trump that an international freight company is paying a $20 million tribute towards the Trump family fortune after openly wishing it will lead to administration tariff relief,” said Tony Carrk, executive director of Accountable.us. The watchdog group discovered Freight Technologies’ plan through a social media post bragging about it by GetTrumpMemes.com, the company that sells the Trump coins.
On April 23, GetTrumpMemes.com announced that it was holding a contest to reward the top 220 holders of Trump coins with a dinner with the president at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, on May 22. The top 25 coinholders would get an “exclusive” reception with him as well.
“Any company can seek to curry favor with Trump and flavor that curry with cash,” said Norm Eisen, the top ethics lawyer in the Obama White House. “He’s opened up an additional channel of illicit influence by hosting this dinner.”
Going back to his first term, Trump used his office to enrich himself — a textbook definition of corruption — more than any previous president going back at least a century. He operated a hotel blocks from the White House where both domestic and foreign lobbyists met with administration officials while spending at the bar and restaurant. Foreign delegations frequently took rooms there, sometimes blocks of rooms, for days and weeks at a time.