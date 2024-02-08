News BRAVE CF announces 2024 Europe Tour: debuts in Netherlands on May 25

BRAVE Combat Federation president Mohammed Shahid hinted recently at major plans for Europe and the most global organization in the world can now confirm at least six events taking place in the continent throughout this year. The BRAVE CF 2024 European Tour will feature shows in five different countries, from April 20, in Slovenia, to a date to be announced in November, when the organization returns to France.

BRAVE CF will be hosted for the first time in Croatia and in the Netherlands, pushing its world record to 32 host countries, a feat no other promotion has been able to achieve. BRAVE CF Netherlands takes place on May 25, while Croatia welcomes the fastest-growing MMA organization on September 28.

The company will host two shows in Slovenia, in partnership with WFC: BRAVE CF 81 kicks off the calendar year on April 20, and BRAVE CF returns to the Hala Tivoli, in Ljubljana, on October 19.

Finally, BRAVE Combat Federation can confirm its return to two huge MMA markets in Europe. BRAVE CF will host its third show in Germany on October 12, while France will witness its second BRAVE CF event on a date still to be announced in November.

The most global MMA organization in the world will look to increase its reach as the only promotion to have hosted events in 13 European countries in the last five years, with that number set to increase to 15 with the additions of Croatia and the Netherlands. Additionally, BRAVE CF has put on 22 shows on the continent thus far, with the number expected to increase to at least 28 by the end of the year.

In the coming days, BRAVE Combat Federation will announce more events in different (and new) locations, as the organization gears up for a history-making year in 2024, with a New Era of mixed martial arts on the horizon around the globe.





I wonder if they’re going to do co-promotions at those places, with MMA-organizations such as the Dutch-based Levels Fight League (LFL)
 
BoxerMaurits said:
I wonder if they’re going to do co-promotions at those places, with MMA-organizations such as the Dutch-based Levels Fight League (LFL)
Collaboration with Enfusion in the Netherlands:

 
BoxerMaurits said:
I wonder if they’re going to do co-promotions at those places, with MMA-organizations such as the Dutch-based Levels Fight League (LFL)
Yep… they pay a fee to local promoters to use their name and continue saying “they have promoter in more countries than anyone” … the fees are nothing major is my understanding …
 
I enjoy Brave cards here and there but don't watch them religiously. Hope they are successful and I'm sure I'll tune in somewhere along the way.

<RomeroSalute>
 
Kryptt said:
I enjoy Brave cards here and there but don't watch them religiously. Hope they are successful and I'm sure I'll tune in somewhere along the way.

<RomeroSalute>
Yeah, their cards are pretty good. There’s just too much MMA on to watch which isn’t a bad thing, but it makes it nearly impossible to watch it all.
 
Apex was good for ufc but why do they and pfl need so many trapping to do cards in these countries like a fighter from that country, a belt on the line....
 
David R said:
Apex was good for ufc but why do they and pfl need so many trapping to do cards in these countries like a fighter from that country, a belt on the line....
The Apex has overstayed it’s welcome.

They need local fighters to appeal to local fans who might not be as interested in attending, but who may be persuaded to attend to support a local.

It’s a common in fight promoting tactic.
 
Yes common tactic.. but if they did smaller arenas their promotion name (ufc, pfl) and the sport of mma should bring out the fans making them true international stars.
 
