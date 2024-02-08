Live right now!

BRAVE Combat Federation president Mohammed Shahid hinted recently at major plans for Europe and the most global organization in the world can now confirm at least six events taking place in the continent throughout this year. The BRAVE CF 2024 European Tour will feature shows in five different countries, from April 20, in Slovenia, to a date to be announced in November, when the organization returns to France.BRAVE CF will be hosted for the first time in Croatia and in the Netherlands, pushing its world record to 32 host countries, a feat no other promotion has been able to achieve. BRAVE CF Netherlands takes place on May 25, while Croatia welcomes the fastest-growing MMA organization on September 28.The company will host two shows in Slovenia, in partnership with WFC: BRAVE CF 81 kicks off the calendar year on April 20, and BRAVE CF returns to the Hala Tivoli, in Ljubljana, on October 19.Finally, BRAVE Combat Federation can confirm its return to two huge MMA markets in Europe. BRAVE CF will host its third show in Germany on October 12, while France will witness its second BRAVE CF event on a date still to be announced in November.The most global MMA organization in the world will look to increase its reach as the only promotion to have hosted events in 13 European countries in the last five years, with that number set to increase to 15 with the additions of Croatia and the Netherlands. Additionally, BRAVE CF has put on 22 shows on the continent thus far, with the number expected to increase to at least 28 by the end of the year.In the coming days, BRAVE Combat Federation will announce more events in different (and new) locations, as the organization gears up for a history-making year in 2024, with a New Era of mixed martial arts on the horizon around the globe.