Brandon ROYVAL vs Manel Kape set for UFC 317 on June 28th

Who wins?

Moreno is a pretty great fighter. As much of a critical shit bag as I am, he's a full package with a lot of heart and great technique. He overcome Figgy but came up short over thin margins against Pantoja. Even against Askarov he was able to defensively wrestle and scramble, for a Mexican fighter that's such a loud statement. He should drown Kape, especially if it's over 5 rounds.
 
Yeah I figured they would rebook this fight. I hope I can get Royval at +225 again or whatever wonky fucking odds those were.
 
HuskySamurai said:
Moreno is a pretty great fighter. As much of a critical shit bag as I am, he's a full package with a lot of heart and great technique. He overcome Figgy but came up short over thin margins against Pantoja. Even against Askarov he was able to defensively wrestle and scramble, for a Mexican fighter that's such a loud statement. He should drown Kape, especially if it's over 5 rounds.
Nah, nah, you're thinking of Brandon Royval. In this thread, we're talking about Moreno. Ya know, the one who just got passed Taira and then was out injured, so we have to see how he's getting along since recovering.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Brandon Royval, not Moreno.
436507-206a8558b9e94567985ac24a043e6055.jpg
 
royval's already lost to pantoja twice...wish Kape could get this one done. Sets him up for a TS. But he's also less consistent against guys near the top.
and royval has the male equivalent of resting bitch face and I hate it.
 
this june 28 ppv better be stacked, every other ppv recently other than 314 has been mediocre
 
Oh damn, I just realized this is going to be a 3 rounder instead of a 5 rounder like last time it was booked.
 
really good fight but I'd have rather Kape get the title shit over KKF.
 
Voted Kape, because why not? They need to announce the Pantoja vs. KFF fight next.
 
