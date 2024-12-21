News Brandon Royval vs Manel Kape set as main event for March 1st

Who wins?

They need someone to beat Royval to delay him from getting another title fight lol (as long as Pantoja remains champion)

If you think they should make Pantoja vs Royval 3 you are technically agreeing to a possible 4th fight since Pantoja would have earned a rematch if he loses, I'd like to avoid that situation all together.
 
Kape will beat him easily. Royval is a can.
 
Yeah, or they need to stop putting roval and moreno in front of all the new contenders trying to get a title shot. They should have had taira fight albazi, since that would have guarenteed a fresh contender for Pantoja.
 
I like it let's go. I think Brandon takes it on volume but if Kape gets the ko that be sweet
 
