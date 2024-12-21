Pantoja doesn't have any competition left anyway.Please Kape get it done a new contender is desperately needed.
They need someone to beat Royval to delay him from getting another title fight lol (as long as Pantoja remains champion)
If you think they should make Pantoja vs Royval 3 you are technically agreeing to a possible 4th fight since Pantoja would have earned a rematch if he loses, I'd like to avoid that situation all together.
