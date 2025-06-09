BoxerMaurits
Van should not do this he is not ready and it will impact his future badly if he takes this fight.
Try and get Erceg to fight Royval.
I don't think he should WANT to be in title talks yet, His loss to johnson still lingers, he should continue to impress and move up slowly as he has been by the time he's 24-25 he'll be ready for royvalRoyval has pillow fists though, so it's not like it will be a life altering beating for van unless van runs into a knee.
watch him run into a knee now lol. I think it's a risk worth taking for Van. IF he loses, it probably wouldn't drop him in the rankings at all since it's a short notice fight way up the rankings against the number 1 contender. If he wins, he's in title talks