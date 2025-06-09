News Brandon Royval vs Joshua Van official for UFC 317 on June 28

GODDAMNIT KAPE!!!


That's it... I'm off the war wagon!

LOL I knew Kape wouldn’t dare step in the ring with Royval… he’s way too well rounded for Kape and would’ve shut him down. He needs to stick to fighting the Bruno Silvas of the UFC. Sloppy unathletic strikers he can style on.

On another note, I’m alright with the org feeding Van to Royval. Someone’s gotta fight him since they’re keeping all the fake contenders like KKF away from him because he’d put them through a wood chipper.
 
Hoping Van is fighting Royval

I’m tired of Kape and his shit. He always has something happen before a scheduled number one contender fight. This shit is getting ridiculous. He is FLW Khamzat
 
seems like every kape fight either hsi opponent pulls out or he does. at this point kape might jsut get a title shot because fantasia has no one else to fight.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Van should not do this he is not ready and it will impact his future badly if he takes this fight.


Try and get Erceg to fight Royval.
Royval has pillow fists though, so it's not like it will be a life altering beating for van unless van runs into a knee.

watch him run into a knee now lol. I think it's a risk worth taking for Van. IF he loses, it probably wouldn't drop him in the rankings at all since it's a short notice fight way up the rankings against the number 1 contender. If he wins, he's in title talks
 
I guess we are getting Pantoja vs Royval 3.
Van is scary good for his age, but this feels like too much too soon.
 
A 2 week turnaround is crazy though. Unless they make some allowance for an easier weight cut...
 
fortheo said:
Royval has pillow fists though, so it's not like it will be a life altering beating for van unless van runs into a knee.

watch him run into a knee now lol. I think it's a risk worth taking for Van. IF he loses, it probably wouldn't drop him in the rankings at all since it's a short notice fight way up the rankings against the number 1 contender. If he wins, he's in title talks
I don't think he should WANT to be in title talks yet, His loss to johnson still lingers, he should continue to impress and move up slowly as he has been by the time he's 24-25 he'll be ready for royval
 
