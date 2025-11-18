deviake
Demanufacturing Consent
This UFC Fighter Gave An Eye-Opening Reason Why He Won't Fight At The White House
"He ain't lyin'."
UFC going to Le Blanco House next year it seems, and at least one fighter isn't thrilled about that prospect and has the spine to speak up about it. Seems pretty uncontroversial but I thought I'd post it here, 'cause, ya know.
UFC fighter Brandon Royval went on the In the Arena MMA podcast and explained why he would not be partaking if asked.
"I don't give a fuck about any of our political figures right now, and it’s like to fight in front of them seems like some fucking Hunger Games type of fucking shit. Like, I don’t give a fuck to fight in front of some fucking billionaires and rich people that fucking could give a shit less about me. Probably throwing parlays. It's like, fuck you guys."
"Fuck all these politicians, in my opinion. I don't give a fuck about impressing any politicians. I don't care about the presidents. None of them. I don't really fucking want to fight in the White House, if I'm being honest."
"Honestly, I'm too Mexican-looking. ICE is suspiciously arresting motherfuckers, and I don't know. Who knows, bro? Next thing you know, I'm in Mexico and I don't speak Spanish."
The article also shows some people's responses, definitely on the positive side.
You think any other fighters will speak out, or will they keep quiet for fear of retribution? We live in WWE the country, gimme that drama bro.
May this man go on a winning streak.