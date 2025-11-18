Social Brandon Royval; Truth Sayer - My GOAT

deviake

deviake

Demanufacturing Consent
@Gold
Joined
Jan 2, 2015
Messages
17,167
Reaction score
14,142
sports.yahoo.com

This UFC Fighter Gave An Eye-Opening Reason Why He Won't Fight At The White House

"He ain't lyin'."
sports.yahoo.com sports.yahoo.com

UFC going to Le Blanco House next year it seems, and at least one fighter isn't thrilled about that prospect and has the spine to speak up about it. Seems pretty uncontroversial but I thought I'd post it here, 'cause, ya know.


UFC fighter Brandon Royval went on the In the Arena MMA podcast and explained why he would not be partaking if asked.​


"I don't give a fuck about any of our political figures right now, and it’s like to fight in front of them seems like some fucking Hunger Games type of fucking shit. Like, I don’t give a fuck to fight in front of some fucking billionaires and rich people that fucking could give a shit less about me. Probably throwing parlays. It's like, fuck you guys."​


"Fuck all these politicians, in my opinion. I don't give a fuck about impressing any politicians. I don't care about the presidents. None of them. I don't really fucking want to fight in the White House, if I'm being honest."​


"Honestly, I'm too Mexican-looking. ICE is suspiciously arresting motherfuckers, and I don't know. Who knows, bro? Next thing you know, I'm in Mexico and I don't speak Spanish."​


<mirkoice><RomeroSalute>

The article also shows some people's responses, definitely on the positive side.

You think any other fighters will speak out, or will they keep quiet for fear of retribution? We live in WWE the country, gimme that drama bro.

May this man go on a winning streak.

062625-Brandon-Royval-HERO.jpg
 
Well, brandon did hit all the "buzzwords" that gets ts hard, so he must be right, right? <mastermind>

The white house card should be a cool event, something extraordinary that wont happen again, with a stacked card, wich is also a rare.

You americans are so tribal you manage to spoil your own fun. Unless ts hates mma, but then why would he be on this forum? If bidens handlers did this you would be jizzing your pants.

Also this is old news, thread has been done before.
 
deviake said:
sports.yahoo.com

This UFC Fighter Gave An Eye-Opening Reason Why He Won't Fight At The White House

"He ain't lyin'."
sports.yahoo.com sports.yahoo.com

UFC going to Le Blanco House next year it seems, and at least one fighter isn't thrilled about that prospect and has the spine to speak up about it. Seems pretty uncontroversial but I thought I'd post it here, 'cause, ya know.


UFC fighter Brandon Royval went on the In the Arena MMA podcast and explained why he would not be partaking if asked.​


"I don't give a fuck about any of our political figures right now, and it’s like to fight in front of them seems like some fucking Hunger Games type of fucking shit. Like, I don’t give a fuck to fight in front of some fucking billionaires and rich people that fucking could give a shit less about me. Probably throwing parlays. It's like, fuck you guys."​


"Fuck all these politicians, in my opinion. I don't give a fuck about impressing any politicians. I don't care about the presidents. None of them. I don't really fucking want to fight in the White House, if I'm being honest."​


"Honestly, I'm too Mexican-looking. ICE is suspiciously arresting motherfuckers, and I don't know. Who knows, bro? Next thing you know, I'm in Mexico and I don't speak Spanish."​




The article also shows some people's responses, definitely on the positive side.

You think any other fighters will speak out, or will they keep quiet for fear of retribution? We live in WWE the country, gimme that drama bro.

May this man go on a winning streak.
Click to expand...


I don't follow UFC fighters, but when I do they are named Brandon Royyal
 
TryggeTryggvar said:
Well, brandon did hit all the "buzzwords" that gets ts hard, so he must be right, right? <mastermind>

The white house card should be a cool event, something extraordinary that wont happen again, with a stacked card, wich is also a rare.

You americans are so tribal you manage to spoil your own fun. Unless ts hates mma, but then why would he be on this forum? If bidens handlers did this you would be jizzing your pants.

Also this is old news, thread has been done before.
Click to expand...
Skimmed search, didn't see this thread, as far as I'm aware he only said this a few days ago

Speaking of buzz words and partisanship
 
If there is one thing I dont give a shit about its fighters talking politics.
Get in the cage and entertain us.
 
Might not want to be on any Abu Dhabi cards either if he has such a problem with fighting in front of billionaires who don't care about him.
 
lsa said:
If there is one thing I dont give a shit about its fighters talking politics.
Get in the cage and entertain us.
Click to expand...
Totally fair and mostly the case for me, but also to be fair the UFC has become very politicized (and in a certain direction) due to Dana and Brogan's friends. It doesn't get more political than fighting at the White House
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Herb
Raw Dawg Royval on UFC White House. The promotion has been absolutely smoked with the truth.
6 7 8
Replies
152
Views
4K
Captain Herb
Captain Herb

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,024
Messages
58,477,228
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top