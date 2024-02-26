Brandon Royval possibly sets UFC record for most missed strikes

sdpdude9

sdpdude9

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jul 7, 2011
Messages
15,431
Reaction score
25,549


Not sure if it’s accurate but damn, that’s a lot of missing.
 
IronGolem007 said:
It was a lame fight, and both lost stock, IMO ... Moreno especially.
Click to expand...
I disagree I think Royval Cemented himself as a monster who literally cannot get tired.

I thought it was an excellent case for royval, That proves he is infact the Best Flyweight on the roster today. Pantoja can only lay and pray him and he knows it.


moreno has always been meh.
 
That fight sucked and Royval is trash to watch.

Plus he's already lost to Pantoja twice and the last fight sucked. That division had a slight resurgence with Figg and Moreno for a moment but its back to being trash.
 
royval has heart. he just has a ton of holes in his game - poor tdd and bottom guy, no power
 
RockyLockridge said:
I disagree I think Royval Cemented himself as a monster who literally cannot get tired.

I thought it was an excellent case for royval, That proves he is infact the Best Flyweight on the roster today. Pantoja can only lay and pray him and he knows it.


moreno has always been meh.
Click to expand...
Que?
20210822053102_GettyImages1335514567.JPG
 
RockyLockridge said:
I disagree I think Royval Cemented himself as a monster who literally cannot get tired.
Click to expand...

I like Royval, but he seems kinda harmless in his punching power ... only 4 KOs in 23 total fights ... and last night only confirms this fact.

RockyLockridge said:
I thought it was an excellent case for royval, That proves he is infact the Best Flyweight on the roster today. Pantoja can only lay and pray him and he knows it.
Click to expand...

Huh home?

Royval just lost to Pantoja for the second time (and last loss was by submission in Round 2.
RockyLockridge said:
moreno has always been meh.
Click to expand...

Disagree.

Moreno had MUCH higher stock going in, and had KO'd Royval in 1 in their previous fight.

Royval has improved, but he is pretty effing far from remotely being "a monster" <45>
 
IronGolem007 said:
I like Royval, but he seems kinda harmless in his punching power ... only 4 KOs in 23 total fights ... and last night only confirms this fact.



Huh home?

Royval just lost to Pantoja for the second time (and last loss was by submission in Round 2.


Disagree.

Moreno had MUCH higher stock going in, and had KO'd Royval in 1 in their previous fight.

Royval has improved, but he is pretty effing far from remotely being "a monster" <45>
Click to expand...
Royvals sholder dislocated in the moreno fight he didn't get ko'd
 
The fight sucked. Neither fighter deserved to win that dumpster fire of a main event. This looked like an early UFC fight, TBH.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I disagree I think Royval Cemented himself as a monster who literally cannot get tired.

I thought it was an excellent case for royval, That proves he is infact the Best Flyweight on the roster today. Pantoja can only lay and pray him and he knows it.


moreno has always been meh.
Click to expand...
I gotta say, think you might be the only person I’ve seen that was impressed with Royval in either of his two most recent fights. Not saying you’re wrong necessarily, but just an observation.
 
He just beat the #1 contender but i’ll let him know he needs to be more accurate
Right, @mirko>anyone?

sdpdude9 said:
I gotta say, think you might be the only person I’ve seen that was impressed with Royval in either of his two most recent fights. Not saying you’re wrong necessarily, but just an observation.
Click to expand...
I was pretty impressed. Not for his accuracy or power or anything, and I do think Moreno's performance was below average for him, but this very much proves Royval is not some also-ran, and that he deserves to have his name up there. He remained a constant pressure throughout, at a rate hardly seen in any division.

It's not like striking at Moreno's guard did nothing either. Even if he was relying on it too much on his own, Moreno's own offense was extremely hampered by still needing to defend for a strong portion of the fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fedora Millionankles
Pantoja nominated for Nice Guy of the Year award!
Replies
8
Views
587
Harlekin
Harlekin
jeskola
News Alexandre Pantoja to defend Flyweight belt May 4th at UFC 301
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
The Legendary Scarface
Royval needs some damn power
2
Replies
26
Views
642
mirko>anyone
mirko>anyone
Dana's Conscience
Can't think of a Brazil headliner for 301 that makes any sense
2
Replies
26
Views
483
GiganticMeat
GiganticMeat
Davidjacksonjones
How excited are you for UFC 296?
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
3K
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,548
Messages
55,150,382
Members
174,638
Latest member
Possuidor

Share this page

Back
Top