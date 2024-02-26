Brandon Royval possibly sets UFC record for most missed strikes

I disagree I think Royval Cemented himself as a monster who literally cannot get tired.It was a lame fight, and both lost stock, IMO ... Moreno especially.
Que?I disagree I think Royval Cemented himself as a monster who literally cannot get tired.
I thought it was an excellent case for royval, That proves he is infact the Best Flyweight on the roster today. Pantoja can only lay and pray him and he knows it.
moreno has always been meh.
Yeah but then they rematched And royval kicked his ass, then Pantoja laid on top of him to win.Que?
I disagree I think Royval Cemented himself as a monster who literally cannot get tired.
I thought it was an excellent case for royval, That proves he is infact the Best Flyweight on the roster today. Pantoja can only lay and pray him and he knows it.
moreno has always been meh.
Royvals sholder dislocated in the moreno fight he didn't get ko'dI like Royval, but he seems kinda harmless in his punching power ... only 4 KOs in 23 total fights ... and last night only confirms this fact.
Huh home?
Royval just lost to Pantoja for the second time (and last loss was by submission in Round 2.
Disagree.
Moreno had MUCH higher stock going in, and had KO'd Royval in 1 in their previous fight.
Royval has improved, but he is pretty effing far from remotely being "a monster"
I gotta say, think you might be the only person I’ve seen that was impressed with Royval in either of his two most recent fights. Not saying you’re wrong necessarily, but just an observation.I disagree I think Royval Cemented himself as a monster who literally cannot get tired.
I thought it was an excellent case for royval, That proves he is infact the Best Flyweight on the roster today. Pantoja can only lay and pray him and he knows it.
moreno has always been meh.
I was pretty impressed. Not for his accuracy or power or anything, and I do think Moreno's performance was below average for him, but this very much proves Royval is not some also-ran, and that he deserves to have his name up there. He remained a constant pressure throughout, at a rate hardly seen in any division.I gotta say, think you might be the only person I’ve seen that was impressed with Royval in either of his two most recent fights. Not saying you’re wrong necessarily, but just an observation.