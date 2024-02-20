Media Brandon Moreno looks ready for his fight this weekend

Who’s going to win on Saturday?

Idk how I feel about this and the co-main.
Both guys just lost two Pantoja and now both are down 0-2 against the guy(Moreno 0-3 if you count the TUF bout). Like where will the winner go from here? I sorta wished the Albazi fight stayed intact even tho it's not as fun on paper.
I think Moreno had a very good chance of beating him, however if Albazi won at least that presents a new challenger for the champion.

Yair/Ortega 2 is just annoying since both dudes(especially Brian) should probably be fighting lower ranked guys after losing multiple title shots and number one contender bouts. You got prospects like Evloev and Allen derailing each other while these two maintain their top five slots after being inactive for years and getting rewarded multiple top five matchups for it.
I guess the winner would most likely get another title shot since Volk just lost, but then that's screwing over Evloev.
Overall the featherweight division feels very mismanaged these last few years.
 
This card is actually an under the radar banger. Quite a few match ups have the potential to deliver some epic potential wars.
 
I like Moreno but him wearing that headband for recent fights like he is Julio Cesar Chavez is so forced lol.
 
I got Moreno winning. But tbh this whole card is screaming underdogs to me. I might just do a full underdog betting card and see what happens lol.
 
Moreno is a good kid
always been a fan since his early days
 
Flyweight has good fighters, but just feels like the same guys fighting each other all the time. They put on good fights so can't complain, but the division is screaming for new blood.
 
It's got new blood, ufc just likes recycling the old blood because they're bigger names, unfortunately.
 
Glad i'm off this weekend. Should be some fun ass fights.
 
Yeah maybe that's the root of most problems in the divisions today and why they are addicted to rematches.
 
