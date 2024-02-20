Idk how I feel about this and the co-main.

Both guys just lost two Pantoja and now both are down 0-2 against the guy(Moreno 0-3 if you count the TUF bout). Like where will the winner go from here? I sorta wished the Albazi fight stayed intact even tho it's not as fun on paper.

I think Moreno had a very good chance of beating him, however if Albazi won at least that presents a new challenger for the champion.



Yair/Ortega 2 is just annoying since both dudes(especially Brian) should probably be fighting lower ranked guys after losing multiple title shots and number one contender bouts. You got prospects like Evloev and Allen derailing each other while these two maintain their top five slots after being inactive for years and getting rewarded multiple top five matchups for it.

I guess the winner would most likely get another title shot since Volk just lost, but then that's screwing over Evloev.

Overall the featherweight division feels very mismanaged these last few years.