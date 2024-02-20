BoxerMaurits
Flyweight has good fighters, but just feels like the same guys fighting each other all the time. They put on good fights so can't complain, but the division is screaming for new blood.
Yeah maybe that's the root of most problems in the divisions today and why they are addicted to rematches.It's got new blood, ufc just likes recycling the old blood because they're bigger names, unfortunately.