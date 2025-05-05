Movies Brandon Lee acting performance in The Crow

Rate his performance.

  • 10 - Masterclass acting.

  • 9

  • 8

  • 7

  • 6

  • 5 - Mediocre.

  • 4

  • 3

  • 2

  • 1

  • 0 - Atrocious.

Takes Two To Tango

Considered he died young, I think this was his best performance in his career.

Haven't seen the film in a while, but from what I remember it had a similarity to Heath Ledger Joker. (Meaning Ledger was influenced by this performance)

I thought it's a very good to excellent performance not masterclass but impressive nonetheless.



 
Was a solid performance. Not like Ledger on Joker but really good. Shame as kid had talent for acting. Obviously not as good as his dad in fight scenes (who is ?) But probably a better actor or would of been.
 
