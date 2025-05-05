Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,235
- Reaction score
- 50,727
Considered he died young, I think this was his best performance in his career.
Haven't seen the film in a while, but from what I remember it had a similarity to Heath Ledger Joker. (Meaning Ledger was influenced by this performance)
I thought it's a very good to excellent performance not masterclass but impressive nonetheless.
Haven't seen the film in a while, but from what I remember it had a similarity to Heath Ledger Joker. (Meaning Ledger was influenced by this performance)
I thought it's a very good to excellent performance not masterclass but impressive nonetheless.