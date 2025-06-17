I thought this was Brian Shaw that played for the Lakers.



In my many years of working in correctional institutions, I've seen a few small guys that would beat huge guys in fights, I am talking a similar size difference that you have here. The way they did it was to quickly crack the big guys on the jaw and knock them out; these little guys could do this because they hit extraordinarily hard for their size- this is not something just anyone could do. I've never seen anyone do it with grappling and have my doubts that grappling would be a good way to achieve this. Trying to get a submission would be really hard with someone that could easily pick you up and slam you.