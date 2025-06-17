Media Brain Shaw says he’d beat Dustin in a real fight

No clue who this is. Was thinking of Brian Stann when I clicked it and wondered what pissed him off.

Funny to see Bradley Martin back to his usual talking points when Islam isn't in the studio though. He only weighed 259 that day.
 
Hes 10000% right. All someone like Brian Shaw needs to do is pin someone down and hold him. Once they are grabbed it does not matter. Brian Shaw is so strong.
 
I thought this was Brian Shaw that played for the Lakers.

In my many years of working in correctional institutions, I've seen a few small guys that would beat huge guys in fights, I am talking a similar size difference that you have here. The way they did it was to quickly crack the big guys on the jaw and knock them out; these little guys could do this because they hit extraordinarily hard for their size- this is not something just anyone could do. I've never seen anyone do it with grappling and have my doubts that grappling would be a good way to achieve this. Trying to get a submission would be really hard with someone that could easily pick you up and slam you.
 
